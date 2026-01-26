Concert News
Icons Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire to bring 2026 tour to Dallas
Two legendary music acts - singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and the band Earth, Wind & Fire - will co-headline their second tour in three years in 2026, which will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday, July 29.
Kicking off on June 24 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the 26-city tour will travel around the U.S. and Canada through mid-August.
In addition to Dallas, there will be performances in San Antonio on July 28 and Austin on August 14, which is final scheduled concert on the tour.
Both Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are among the highest-selling acts in music history, with each selling around or over 100 million albums in their long careers.
Richie has released 10 solo albums in his career, most recently Tuskegee in 2012. Prior to his solo career, he released an additional nine albums as lead singer of The Commodores.
Since 2018, Richie has also served as one of three judges on the rebooted version of American Idol. Alongside fellow judges Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, he will begin season 24 of the ABC singing competition on January 26.
Earth, Wind & Fire has gone through multiple members over its 57-year existence, although original member Verdine White is still active at 74 years old.
The various incarnations of the band have released 22 albums, most recently Holiday in 2014.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with Citi presale on Tuesday, January 27 at 10 am, running through January 29 at 10 pm.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, January 30 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE 2026 TOUR DATES
- Wed Jun 24 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
- Fri Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Tue Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sat Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sun Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Wed Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
- Sat Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Thu Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Sat Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
- Sun Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
- Fri Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Sat Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Tue Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- Wed Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Fri Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Mon Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Thu Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Sun Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
- Tues Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
- Fri Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center