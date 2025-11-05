It's Jolly Holiday Time
Your 2025 guide to Plano’s best holiday lights and seasonal events
Plano knows how to do the holidays right. Each year, the city lights up with more than 50 festive happenings, from twinkling light displays and live performances to artisan markets and family parades. Whether you’re here for a day or the whole season, there’s plenty happening in Plano to keep your spirits bright.
Festive Events
Lights at Legacy
November 23
Kick off the holidays at The Shops at Legacy East, where free train rides, live entertainment, toy soldier stilt walkers, and balloon artists will bring the fun. Enjoy complimentary bites and sips from local restaurants before the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 pm. Snap a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus for $30, with 50% of the proceeds benefitting My Possibilities.
Dickens in Downtown Plano
December 6
Historic Downtown Plano transforms into a vintage holiday village for this free annual celebration. Expect vendors, live music, a snow globe, and family-friendly activities, along with late-night shopping and the city’s official tree lighting.
Step back in time for Dickens in Downtown Plano.Photo courtesy of Visit Plano
Plano Holiday Parade
December 13
The beloved community parade marches through downtown with festive floats, marching bands, drill teams, and Santa himself. Arrive early to grab a good viewing spot for this long-standing Plano tradition.
Holiday Lights
Lights on the Farm
November 28-December 23
Take a magical quarter-mile stroll through more than a million lights at the Heritage Farmstead Museum. Meet Santa, sip cocoa, toast s’mores, and enjoy themed nights like Frozen Adventure and Grinch Night.
Meet Santa at Lights on the Farm.Photo courtesy of Visit Plano
Deerfield Holiday Lights
December 1-30
The Deerfield neighborhood’s famous light displays are a Plano must-see. Nearly every home joins in with dazzling decorations, synchronized music, and glowing holiday spirit for a free experience unlike any other.
Holiday Productions
The Gift of Christmas
December 5-14
At Prestonwood Baptist Church, this multimedia spectacular features a cast of nearly 1,000, a live orchestra, flying angels, live camels, and stunning special effects. It’s a Plano holiday institution that often gains national attention.
No, this isn't New York — it's Prestonwood Baptist Church.Photo courtesy of Visit Plano
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
December 19-21
Listen (and watch) as the classic holiday film comes to life with this stage adaptation told through voices and sound effects, presented by Repertory Company Theatre and performing at the Courtyard Theatre.
Home for the Holidays with the Plano Symphony Orchestra
December 21
This year’s performance features celebrated vocalist Charles Billingsley, one of Christian music’s most distinctive artists with 24 solo albums and performances at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Joining the Plano Symphony Orchestra is the award-winning Plano West Senior High School Choir, under the direction of Sarah Council.
Holiday Shopping
‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market
November 6-9
The Junior League of Collin County’s annual fundraiser brings together more than 125 merchants offering decor, fashion, gourmet treats, and unique gifts at the Plano Event Center. All proceeds from the event benefit the local projects and programs of the Junior League of Collin County.
Plano Holiday Market
November 22-23
This free market at Carpenter Park Recreation Center highlights handmade crafts, home decor, jewelry, and small-batch foods — a great stop for thoughtful, locally made gifts.
Christmas Shopping Days Vendor Market
December 6-7
Find the perfect present at this community market filled with local artisans, festive eats, and plenty of small-business holiday cheer.
Legacy West
Luxury shopping, festive photo ops, and holiday sparkle define Legacy West this time of year. Look for seasonal pop-ups, live music, and more as you check off your list in style.
Downtown Plano Arts District
Shop small in Plano’s walkable historic district, home to indie boutiques, galleries, and cafes. December’s Mistletoe Market is the perfect time to find handcrafted gifts from local makers.
Plan your full festive itinerary at VisitPlano.com.