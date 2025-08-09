This Week's Hot Headlines
Popular Dallas lounge makes a comeback in this week's top 5 stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week begins with a bar's big comeback. Plus, two restaurant openings on the horizon and a look ahead to the 2025 State Fair. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit our event planner to fill your weekend agenda.
1. West Dallas lounge Jettison revives with cocktails and chef dinners. A popular West Dallas cocktail lounge is back in business. Jettison, the intimate bar located in the Sylvan Thirty complex, has come back to life with a new vibe.
2. New York Stock Exchange Texas chooses Dallas address for headquarters. A location has been chosen for the New York Stock Exchange Texas. The NYSE Texas has leased 28,000 square feet of space at Old Parkland, the hospital-turned office space in Oak Lawn.
3. State Fair of Texas unveils new entertainment attractions for 2025. The 2025 State Fair of Texas has unveiled a lineup of free entertainment offerings, including hundreds of activities spread throughout the fairgrounds. Beyond staples such as the Texas Auto Show, live music, and educational exhibits, this year's schedule has new offerings.
The State Fair of Texas entertainment lineup is out. Photo courtesy of State Fair of Texas
4. Dallas restaurant veteran to debut new upscale Centrale Italia pizza. An upscale-casual Italian restaurant from a Dallas heavy-hitter is coming this fall. Called Centralé Italia, it's a brand-new concept from veteran restaurateur Patrick Colombo, owner and CEO of Dallas-based hospitality group Restaurant Works.
5. Familiar team to open Bagel Bros. bagel shop by White Rock Lake Dallas. There's a new bagel shop coming to East Dallas from a veteran team. Called Bagel Bros., it'll open at 9219 Garland Rd. #1102, in the former Urban Vines Bistro space which closed in 2024.