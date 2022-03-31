Dallas restaurants catch spring fever in this dining news roundup

This roundup of dining news around Dallas includes restaurants newly opened, restaurants coming soon, and restaurant relocations. There are a plethora of spring menus, a wrestling-themed pop-up, and some celebrity popcorn hitting the shelves.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Tiff's Treats is holding a grand opening celebration at its new Richardson store on April 2 from 10 am-2 pm. It's new concept with a larger front lobby and a dedicated pickup counter for to-go orders.

Crushcraft Thai, an acclaimed Thai food place at the Quadrangle, has relocated to another address, also at the Quadrangle, at 2688 Laclede St. #100. It's one of the only restaurants that survived a makeover at the Quadrangle. Dream Cafe moved to McKinney Ave., while British Beverage Co. closed, as did TNT Tacos & Tequila.

Marco's Pizza re-opened its location in Frisco at 10935 Rolater Rd. #150 with new management. Specialties include the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat, or Build-Your-Own, plus a variety of signature Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl, although is that something you really want to brag about, no, it is not.

Dave's Hot Chicken the California-based chain is opening a location in Plano at 1709 Preston Rd. #A. The chain debuted in DFW in 2021 and has another location in Plano at 8351 Preston Rd., plus locations in Dallas (also on Preston Road, come on, Dave's there are other streets in DFW besides Preston Road) and Fort Worth.

Sfereco opens a fourth location this summer in Plano's Preston Park development at 1941 Preston Rd. #1004. The 3,200-square-foot space will include a private event space plus patio accommodating up to an additional 50 diners. The other three locations are at the Statler Dallas hotel in downtown Dallas, Lewisville, and Flower Mound's River Walk.

Salad and Go is opening two new locations: Farmers Branch on 13005 Josey Ln. opened on March 28, and 6900 Blue Mound Rd. in Fort Worth opens on April 1, although their website says it's opening in "winter 2022". Their website shows 13 locations in the DFW area, open or on the way.

WWE Smackadillas is WWE-themed delivery concept in town through April 11, part of a mountain of hype they're trying to generate for WrestleMania 38, which takes place April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It's quesadillas in flavors such as chicken & ranch, onion rings & Swiss cheese, avocado with onion & chiles, and a pizza quesadilla with tomatoes & mozzarella cheese sticks. It's available via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub and is through Nextbite, the company that does George Lopez Tacos and HotBox by Wiz Khalifa, among others.

Wild Fork, a South Florida ecommerce/retail hybrid business, has opened a location in Wylie at 3010 N FM 554. This is the chain's third DFW store following Frisco and Lewisville. Blending elements of a traditional grocery store and a specialty retailer, they sell meat, sides, ready-to-eat meals, spices, and other foodstuffs.

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar in downtown Grapevine has a new spring menu from chef Juan Pablo Silva, featuring Bombas (crispy potatoes stuffed with veal ragu), veal osso buco so much veal, lemon oregano chicken with an olive relish, cavatappi pasta with guanciale in pomodoro sauce, honey roasted carrots with pine nuts, mushrooms with sherry, and blistered shishitos.

Bulla Gastrobar, the Spanish-style upscale restaurant located in Legacy West, has a new spring menu featuring Spanish soup from Madrid with chorizo, fideos, & chickpeas; Italian-style cheese with tomatoes & candied pine nuts; rosemary glazed St. Louis-style pork ribs with fries; spring salad with arugula, dried figs, manchego, crispy Serrano, lemon, & maple vinaigrette; and Basque style cheesecake.

Rye on Lower Greenville launches brunch service on Saturday April 9, with eggs benedict, different every week but always with Rye's house English muffins; the Qrösti, combining quiche and Swiss rösti in which the egg, vegetable, and cheese quiche sits on top of a hash brown cake instead of a pastry crust (making this item gluten-free); and French toast, made with bread baked in-house and soaked in custard before being grilled to order, with a rendition that will rotate weekly.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells have two April Chalkboard Specials: Blackened red snapper Lafayette with crab, broccolini, white rice, spinach, and beurre blanc for $29; Cajun crawfish & shrimp tacos with Andouille sausage, corn, lettuce, cilantro, chipotle tartar, and red beans & rice for $15.

Bonefish Grill has a new seasonal menu, featuring Caprese dip (mozzarella, parmesan, shrimp, tomatoes, served with bread), shrimp skewers, tempura-style battered crispy cod, panko shrimp, salmon Caprese with gnocchi, and carrot lava cake, featuring a molten cream cheese center.

Cowboy Chicken has a new line of creative tacos in four flavors including one vegetarian option: Chicken tinga, Elote chicken with street corn, Cowboy brisket with pickled red onions, and Sweet Potato with aji verde, cotija cheese, and cilantro. New taco plates feature two tacos, ranchero beans, and chips & salsa for $10. Family taco meals include 10 tacos with choice of two flavors. They're available beginning April 4.

Taco Cabana has two new items: Taco Cabana Breakfast Bowls come with potatoes, refried beans, eggs, queso, pico de gallo and choice of chorizo for $3.79, bacon for $3.99, or TC’s new country sausage for $3.29. Breakfast Bowls are available at all Texas locations, during breakfast hours. Queso Blanco Enchiladas feature a new queso sauce, a blend of Monterey Jack and white American cheese which can be ordered over any enchilada option.

Fogo de Chão has new South American cocktails and Brazilian-inspired bar bites such as Lobster & Shrimp Tacos, Saucy Legs, and Gaucho-Style Hummus. New cocktails include Samba Squeeze Martini and Jorge's Sour. In the dining room, new premium cuts are available as part of the signature Churrasco Experience, including Lamb Picanha, Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye, and Double Bone-In Pork Chop.

El Patio Mex-Tex, the buzzy Lewisville restaurant with excellent Mexican food and cocktails, has a fun new signature "El Patio Michelada," the spicy beer and tomato juice cocktail, which they'll top with your choice of fruit or seafood ceviche for a meal in a drink.

Bellagreen has a new spring menu featuring Cauliflower Wings in gluten-free tempura batter, BLT Chicken Wraps, Roots & Fruits Salad, Rainbow Slaw Salmon Tacos, Seared Salmon with rice pilaf, peas, & snow peas, and Lemon Poppyseed Cheesecake.

SusieCakes has Easter sweets through April 17 that include lemon cake, easter wreath cake, bunny cake, carrot cupcakes, bunny cupcakes, happy easter cupcakes, a cupcake decorating kit, frosted sugar cookie peeps, frosted sugar cookie platter with peeps, and bunny cookies. Order online.

La Madeleine has launched a seasonal bakery menu with refreshing lemon and lime flavors that includes Lemon Poppyseed Muffins, Lemon White Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Key Lime Cheesecake, and Lemon Blueberry Danish.

McDonald's has a limited-edition Szechuan Sauce, available with any Chicken McNuggets order. Fans can purchase up to five a la carte packets on the App. This is only the fourth time Szechuan has appeared on McDonald’s menu since it first launched in 1998. McDonald’s is bringing the sauce back with limited-edition golden foil packets in five different designs that, lined up, spell Szechuan.

Lakewood Brewing is now selling French Toast Temptress and Big-D Double IPA. Lakewood’s Seduction Series takes their best-selling Temptress Imperial Milk Stout and infuses it with different flavors. Past iterations have included Peanut Butter Temptress, Salted Caramel Temptress, and Coconut Temptress.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn, a specialty popcorn with a unique recipe that's a collaboration between Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas and The Naked Market, is now available at Walmart stores and on walmart.com. The popcorn has a salty-sweet-savory flavor and became a backstage snack on the Jonas Brothers' 2019 Happiness Begins Tour. In 2021, it became available on EatRobs.com, and now Walmart.

Beckley 1115, the wine bar in Oak Cliff, welcomes Chef Luke Rogers to the kitchen as Executive Chef; Rogers previously worked at Savor at Klyde Warren Park.

Statler Dallas welcomes executive chef Joel Harloff, recently brought on by Refined Hospitality Concepts. Harloff has previously worked at The Second Floor at The Westin Galleria Dallas, Landmark at The Melrose, The Green Room, Battuto, Ocho, and Mi Piaci.

The Food Hall Co., the Texas-based food hall developer and operator of Legacy Hall in Plano and Assembly Food Hall in Nashville, has appointed Michael Morris as their new Chief Executive Officer and Jessica Keller as Chief Operating Officer.

Velvet Taco has launched an online Velvet Merch store, featuring branded T-shirts, stickers, backpacks etc, with prices ranging from $2.50 for stickers to $60 for computer bags.