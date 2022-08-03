Acclaimed Miami concept with star-shaped pizza is coming to Dallas

Pizza from Miami is coming to Dallas: Called Mister O1 Pizza, it's an acclaimed pizza concept from Miami Beach whose signature is pizza shaped like a star.

According to a release, it's opening in the fall at 3838 Oak Lawn Ave. #P175, in Two Turtle Creek building, in the same center as Jalisco Norte.

Mister O1 was founded in 2014 by Renato Viola, a chef and native of Italy whose so-called "extraordinary pizza" earned him a U.S. visa. (The restaurant was originally called Visa-O1 but they changed the name after Visa threatened a lawsuit for trademark infringement.)

There are currently 13 locations, including several other cities in Florida plus three international locations: two in Spain and one in Saudi Arabia.

The star-shaped crusts have pockets of ricotta within each star point and have been dubbed the most Instagrammable pizzas in Florida, which is truly an accomplishment.

Ingredients are from Italy and the dough for the crust ferments for at least 72 hours, which is what gives crust good flavor.

Their pizzas include:

Alessandra Jalapeño pizza (mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, jalapeño, Italian tomato sauce)

Star Luca (personal-size, star-shaped pizza topped with spicy Calabrese salami, mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil)

Coffee Paolo (gorgonzola, mozzarella, tomato sauce, honey, coffee and spicy Calabrese salami)

Claudio pizza (fresh burrata stracciatella cheese, tomato sauce, white truffle oil and basil)

There are 13-inch pizzas ranging from $12-$20, and 8-inch pies ranging from $7-$10.

Other dishes include Italian meats such as prosciutto, speck, mortadella, and bresaola served with focaccia bread; and calzone onju, with San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, salami Calabrese, and basil.

The bar program will include red, white, and sparkling Italian wines by the glass and bottle, as well as the Italian beer Peroni.

Mister O1 is coming to Dallas via a franchise group with extensive restaurant and franchise backgrounds that includes former Corner Bakery Cafe VP John LaBarge.

"I worked for Corner Bakery for 20 years," LaBarge says. "I never thought I'd get into pizza, until I met with Renato and had Mister O1's product."

Dallas has become a favorite market for Miami concepts in the past few years including restaurants such as Villa Azur, The Salty Donut, and Azucar Ice Cream, as well as Markowicz Gallery, which opened in the Design District in 2020.

In a statement, Viola says that they think the concept will be a great fit for Dallas. "We love the lifestyle and strong community feel here and are looking forward to being a part of it," he says.