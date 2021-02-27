Backyard robins soar in this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas-Fort Worth is seeing flocks of robins all over their backyards. Amid wintry weather, power outages, water issues, and bursting pipes, Dallas-Fort Worth is enjoying at least one ray of sunshine: in the form of a massive influx of American robins. Robins regularly migrate to the South every winter, but in 2021, they've become a spectacular presence, with swarms of robins swooping in and hanging out, everywhere from the courtyards of inner-city lofts to the postage-stamp front yards of the suburbs.

2. 7 Dallas eateries land on Texas Monthly's best new restaurants list. The annual ranking of best new restaurants by Texas Monthly looks a little different this year. Instead of the usual list of 10 establishments, it focuses on favorite takeout dishes and drinks from across the Lone Star State, along with spotlighting three of the year's most exciting new openings. Here were the Dallas-Fort Worth dishes that made the list.

3. This Dallas neighbor clocks in as one of hardest-working U.S. cities. A number of giant employers — including ExxonMobil, Fluor, Kimberly-Clark, Michaels, and NEC Corp. of America — call Irving home. Irving appears to be a giant when it comes to hard-working people, too. A study released February 22 by personal finance website WalletHub ranks Irving the fifth-hardest-working city in the U.S.

4. Hutchins BBQ in Frisco now sells Texas Twinkies to anyone who wants them. Texas Twinkies are a signature dish at Hutchins BBQ, the craft barbecue concept founded by Roy Hutchins in 1978. Until now they've been accessible only to those in the DFW area who want to drive to one of their two locations. But due to the magic of online shopping, they're now available to anyone in the entire U.S.

5. Dallas' popular Cane Rosso pizza lines up new location near Richardson. Dallas' most popular pizza chain is getting ready to win over a new neighborhood: Cane Rosso, the Neapolitan-style pizzeria concept founded by Jay Jerrier, is opening a location at Hillcrest Village, the new development at 6959 Arapaho Rd. in Dallas, east of Addison and west of Richardson.