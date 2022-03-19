Fuddruckers' expansion beefs up this week's 5 most popular Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Fuddruckers brings burgers to surprising new locations around Dallas. A popular burger name is expanding its footprint to an unexpected place: Fuddruckers, the Houston-based chain known for its serve-yourself toppings bar, will open new locations inside shopping malls, including three malls across Dallas-Fort Worth. In addition, the company has launched ghost kitchens to capture more delivery and to-go business.

2. Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas' Cedars/Southside district is closing down. A Mexican restaurant in Dallas' Southside district is closing down: Monica's Mex-Tex Cantina, from veteran restaurateur Monica Greene, will close in mid-March; Greene says that the restaurant's final night will be Saturday, March 19.

3. North Texas heiress' 6666 Ranch, of recent Yellowstone fame, is sold. The long-rumored sale of the 6666 Ranch — previously owned by Fort Worth rancher and philanthropist Anne Marion — is now confirmed. The sale price wasn’t disclosed, and neither was the buyer, although reports had surfaced that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of the hit TV show Yellowstone and its 1883 spinoff, led a group of investors that bought the ranch. Yellowstone has featured the ranch several times, and Sheridan reportedly is working on another spinoff with the working title 6666.

4. Dallas Tex-Mex chain Uncle Julio's has a muy buena surprise for Frisco. A famous Dallas Tex-Mex name is headed for where the action is: Uncle Julio's, the longtime Dallas chain, is opening a new location in Frisco, near Stonebriar Centre, at the intersection of Highway 121 and Preston Road. The restaurant is expected to open in the second half of 2022.

5. 2 desirable Dallas neighbors unlock rankings among best cities to live in U.S. For the second year in a row, two Dallas suburbs have captured top-15 spots on a prestigious list of the Best Cities to Live in America. Drumroll, please ... they are Plano, at No. 9, and Richardson, at No. 12. Both cities are repeat entrants in Niche.com’s ranking of the best cities to live in the U.S.