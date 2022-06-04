Affordable beach town rides a wave into this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. Charming Texas Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns in U.S. There's some welcome news for Dallasites in search of a beach house that won't break the bank: Rockport, Texas, a coastal community about a six-hour drive from Dallas, lands at No. 7 on Realtor.com’s new list of most affordable beach towns in the country.

2. Upscale Dallas suburb's hottest shopping center to welcome 8 new stores and eateries. The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. They include both stores and restaurants. Here's a rundown of what's coming soon, where, and when.

3. Beloved gourmet neighborhood grocery to open on Dallas' Knox Street. Dallas' Knox District is getting a boutique market with a dedicated following: Berkley's Market, the neighborhood grocery concept founded by entrepreneur Zac Porter, will open a location just off the Katy Trail at 3300 Knox St. The store is set to open later in 2022.

4. Former Arlington home of the late Pantera musician Vinnie Paul is drummed into rubble. The saga of the quirky Arlington home once owned by the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has taken an interesting turn. Earlier this year, the home went on the market for $750,000. Just a few days later, a buyer snapped up the home for an undisclosed amount. Now, the home has been razed.

5. Miniature golf destination in West Dallas adds one-of-a-kind amusement. A fun miniature-golf destination in West Dallas has brought a new amusement that's now available in Dallas for the first time. Another Round, the indoor mini golf and bar venue in West Dallas, has added Duffleboard, a tabletop mini golf game that uses real golf balls and a tabletop putter.