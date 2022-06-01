Beloved gourmet neighborhood grocery to open on Dallas' Knox Street

Dallas' Knox District is getting a boutique market with a dedicated following: Berkley's Market, the neighborhood grocery concept founded by entrepreneur Zac Porter, will open a location just off the Katy Trail at 3300 Knox St., in the former Into the Garden space near the corner of Knox and Travis.

The store is set to open later in 2022.

Berkley's Market on Knox will feature 3,700 square feet of interior space, plus a 600 square-foot patio. It will sell groceries, ranging from basic to gourmet, from toilet paper to artisan crackers, plus prepared foods and a wine department & bar.

It will also contain a coffee shop with espresso drinks, featuring La Colombe beans.

"We'll be bringing back our coffee bar & breakfast tacos, along with essential & gourmet groceries, some great new prepared food recipes, and an awesome wine selection," Porter says in a statement. "Plus an amazing patio, lunch counter, and wine bar with more all-day menu options."

Porter first got into supermarkets in 2015 when he, his wife Emily Ray-Porter, and their friend Cullen Potts opened a location of Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery in Highland Park Village. With its street-side patio seating facing Preston Road, it quickly became a favorite destination for Park Cities meet-ups and people watching. Its market-and-coffee-shop combination as well as Porter's attentive daily presence were a smash, helping to spawn a major sidewalk scene at the shopping center.

They subsequently opened two locations in downtown Dallas at The Mercantile building, and in the Arts District at Trammell Crow Center, aiming to add density, vitality, street amenities, and convenience for workers and residents downtown.

In 2021, Porter parted ways with Royal Blue and relaunched as Berkley's Market, affording more freedom to fine-tune their neighborhood focus. At that time, the original location in Highland Park Village closed; it has since become a spinoff of Sadelle's from New York, which opened in spring '22.

In addition to Knox Street, Berkley's is opening a location in Oak Cliff, in the Bishop Arts District at 634 W Davis St., in the long-vacant Bolsa Mercado space, tentatively set to open in June.

In a statement, Porter says they've been pursuing the Knox neighborhood, at the foothills of Highland Park, for more than a year.

The neighborhood has undergone a dramatic transformation with openings such as Village Baking, with more dynamic concepts to come including Pizzana, a new pizzeria from the owners of Sprinkles Cupcakes; Foxtrot, the cafe-market chain from Chicago, opening at 3130 Knox St. in late 2022; Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, opening in a high-rise at 4514 Cole Ave.; and a restaurant still TBA opening in the former Highland Park Pharmacy from Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Bar Charles, Greenville Avenue restaurant Sister, Cafe Duro).

"We're beyond excited to be coming back to the part of town where we began," Porter says. "We’ve had our eye on this building for over a year - it's a beautiful space in the perfect location. And, we can't wait to see our customers in the neighborhood again."