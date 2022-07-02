Portillo's food truck pulls into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For a big list of Fourth of July fireworks and events, go here.

1. Portillo's deploys food truck to Dallas to preview its famed Chicago hot dog. Chicago-style hot dogs are popping up via Portillo's, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its Chicago-style street food. It is bringing its Beef Bus food truck to tour Texas from July 11-23, offering a preview of its menu ahead of the first restaurant opening in Texas, later this year.

2. Old school club in Dallas' Deep Ellum shuts down after a decade. A Dallas bar closed after a decade in Deep Ellum: Wits End, an old-school hangout in the epicenter of the neighborhood at 2724 Elm St., closed its doors on June 26. The bar was one of the last with a throwback vibe that hearkened to the Deep Ellum of old, with band stickers, graffiti, and slight medal edge — reminiscent of when Deep Ellum was a music-driven neighborhood.

3. Bar with troubled history on Dallas' Greenville Ave pulls plug after 11 years. A Greenville Avenue bar that's been a nexus of crime and discontent is pulling the plug: OT Tavern, located at 3600 Greenville Ave, is closing on July 5, after 11 years. The bar had been the subject of a longtime campaign by neighbors disgruntled by the crowd it draws and the accompanying noise and crime.

4. This Dallas neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in Texas, says U.S. News. For babies and baby boomers alike, Collin County stands out as the healthiest county in Texas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report. Collin County lands at No. 50 on U.S. News’ list of the 500 healthiest counties in the U.S., making it the healthiest county in Texas. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.

5. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' net worth kicks into 11-figure territory. Sure, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is worth billions of dollars. But he also recently joined a more exclusive club: people whose net worth totals at 11 figures. In April, Forbes pegged Jones’ net worth at $10.6 billion — the first time it has ventured into 11-figure territory. As of June 24, he was worth $83 million more, according to Forbes, bringing his net worth to $11.3 billion.