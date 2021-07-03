12 hot new Dallas restaurants sizzle in this week's most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 12 just-opened hot new restaurants. There are restaurants opening everywhere in Dallas, from independently-owned places to corporate concepts from out of town, finally ready to hatch after a year of incubation, with many more in the pipeline. This dozen barely scratches the surface, but you have to start somewhere. Here are 12 restaurants, newly opened in June.

2. Latest species to invade Dallas is an icky super-long predatory worm. As if red ants and killer bees aren't bad enough, there's another invasive species in Texas that has slithered into Dallas-Fort Worth: an extra-long worm — it can be nearly a foot long — disgusting on its own, but also predatory. It's called a hammerhead flatworm, and The Texas Invasive Species Institute confirms that they're starting to be spotted in the Dallas area.

3. Days are now numbered for Dallas custard shop Wild About Harry's. A beloved Dallas custard shop is shutting down: Wild About Harry's, which has been a staple of Knox Street staple for 25 years, will close for business, with its final day on July 4.

4. Central Market at Preston Royal Dallas reopens with bells & whistles. As promised, Central Market Preston Royal reopened its doors on June 30, following a 20-month rebuilding and restoration to repair the damage from the tornadoes that swept through North Dallas on October 20, 2019.

5. Hardworking Dallas suburb clocks in among America's 10 most ambitious cities. Frisco has landed some sweet recognition for its business-friendly atmosphere. A new ranking puts Frisco eighth among what it calls "the most business-savvy cities in America."