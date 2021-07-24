Beloved neighborhood restaurants top this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. The 10 best neighborhood restaurants in Dallas are truly here to serve. For many diners, the restaurant that means the most is their neighborhood restaurant — the one that's nearby, that they frequent regularly, the one that's almost an extension of their own home. For those reasons and more, we include neighborhood restaurants as one of the categories in our annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, celebrating the best in Dallas food and drink. Here are the 10 nominees for Best Neighborhood Restaurant.

2. Galleria Dallas is abuzz with 5 new shops all opening this summer. With going out sort of back again, Galleria Dallas has a slate of new store openings that are either coming soon or already here. A release lists five new vendors — four of which are women-owned small businesses who are either opening their first location or expanding with a second. Here's the list.

3. BBQ restaurant in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood closes its doors. A Dallas BBQ restaurant has called it quits after five years: Lakewood Smokehouse, which opened in Lakewood in 2016, has closed for good, as of July 22. The restaurant shared the news on Facebook, citing COVID-19 and other factors.

4. Dallas' venerable original La Madeleine to reopen after big makeover. The La Madeline French Bakery & Café located on Mockingbird Lane near SMU is set to reopen on Saturday, July 24. According to a release, the location has been temporarily closed for renovations for a few weeks. This is the original La Madeleine, which opened at 3072 Mockingbird Ln. in 1983.

5. How to watch Biles, Chiles, and all the Tokyo Olympic Gymnastics action at home in Dallas. Gymnastics fans can Yurchenko double pike for joy: The Tokyo Olympic Games finally have landed. The first Artistic Gymnastics event — Men's Qualifying — began mere hours after Opening Ceremony. Next, the women — starring G.O.A.T. Simone Biles — will start their quest for gold. Here is the daily schedule of gymnastics events, when to stream them live, and when to watch later.