Fixer Upper castle reigns atop this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. 7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in Waco. For the first time ever, Texas’ king and queen of renovation, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have unlocked the doors and let the public into one of their famed fixer-uppers before it’s featured on their Magnolia Network show. Here are seven surprises behind the castle walls in Waco.

2. Booming Dallas neighbor unlocks honor as one of America's best places to live. It's no wonder so many people are moving to McKinney. A new ranking from Livability, whose research generates lists of the best places to live, work, and visit, puts McKinney at No. 18 among the country’s 100 most livable small and midsize cities.

3. One of Dallas' most acclaimed restaurants Petra and the Beast is moving. One of Dallas' most highly rated restaurants is moving: Petra and the Beast, which has earned countless accolades since it opened in 2018, is leaving its location at 601 N. Haskell Ave. and moving to the center of Lakewood.

4. New Tex-Mex opening at Preston Royal Dallas with largest patio evah. When in doubt, Tex-Mex: A new restaurant called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio is opening in the Preston Royal area of Dallas, from an operator who knows the neighborhood well. Escondido is a new concept from Jon Alexis, owner of TJ’s Seafood, which is at the same intersection.

5. Dallas bar veteran shakes up cool cocktail champagne bar for Denison. A veteran of Dallas' cocktail scene is opening a stylish spot on the tippy-top northern edge of North Texas. Called Champagne Charlie's Cocktail House, it'll open in Denison at 120 S. Burnett Ave., where it will bring well made cocktails and that trendiest of beverages, Champagne.