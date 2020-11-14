Symphony's concert truck drives into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas Symphony takes shows on the road with 16-foot mobile concert truck. If audiences can't go to Dallas Symphony Orchestra concerts this holiday season, the orchestra will haul the concerts to them. A mobile venue called The Concert Truck will take up residency with the DSO, rolling out small pop-up shows around the city through mid-December.

2. 7 hot new Dallas openings include some pretty high-profile restaurants. Despite the coronavirus, restaurants have been opening and reopening in Dallas with increasing frequency. But this first week of November stands out as a banner week for high-profile newcomers. These are full-blown deals with big dining rooms, cocktail menus, wine lists, and more.

3. Fort Worth gets blue like Dallas County on Presidential election vote. Vote-counting in Tarrant County for the presidential election was still going on after Election Day. But by the time all votes were counted, the county that's home to Fort Worth, Arlington, and the mid-cities had gone "blue" for president for the first time since 1964. According to Tarrant County Elections, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden bested President Donald Trump by 1,826 votes, with Biden's tally at 411,567 votes versus Trump's 409,741 votes.

4. Hip wine bar concept will open first Dallas location in Deep Ellum. Deep Ellum is getting a cool wine bar that'll fit right in. Called Postino Wine Cafe, it's an Arizona-born concept from Upward Projects, known for its artful restoration of historically relevant buildings in fun, funky neighborhoods. According to a representative from the company, they'll open at 2647 Main St. in spring 2021.

5. Nashville hot chicken restaurant with slushies picks Plano for official debut. A popular Dallas-Fort Worth chicken concept, which has existed until now as a pop-up, has found its first permanent location. Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken will open in Plano at 1885 Dallas Pkwy., with an opening date set for early December.