Great Christmas Light Fight in Frisco tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Frisco family charged up for $50,000 battle on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight. A Frisco family well-known locally for their "extreme," 70,000-light holiday displays got to shine in the national spotlight on December 2 as competitors on the hit ABC reality series The Great Christmas Light Fight. While the Burkman family didn't win the $50,000 grand prize, they're winning hearts with their charitable efforts. The lights are now on for the public to enjoy.

2. Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas in 2021. The magic is back. After a dimmer holiday celebration in 2020, the Dallas area is lighting up, merry and bright, for the Christmas season once again — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences. Here's our 2021 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area.

3. Dallas craft beer pioneer Braindead Brewing to shut down in Deep Ellum. A pioneering Dallas craft beer bar shuttered just after Thanksgiving. Braindead Brewing, which had been open in Deep Ellum for nearly seven years, issued last call on Sunday, November 28. Word from staffers began to leak during Thanksgiving week, and the bar finally posted the news on its Facebook page, stating that "this will be our last weekend of business."

4. Buzzy Dallas neighbor crowned best U.S. place to live by New York Times — sort of. So long to that old, unfortunate nickname "Useless." The city of Euless is now officially Dallas-Fort Worth's hottest city, having just been crowned The New York Times' best place to live in the U.S. — well, sort of.

5. Shoppers in this well-to-do Dallas suburb are the biggest holiday spenders in America. If you live in Flower Mound, you may be making a holiday shopping list as long as a Christmas tree garland and checking it more than twice. The Dallas-Fort Worth city wraps up the No. 1 spot on a new national list of U.S. cities with the fattest holiday budgets, published by personal finance website WalletHub.