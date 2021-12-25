Death of famed Texas BBQ pitmaster leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Want a list of best things to do this weekend? Find that here. Looking for spectacular Christmas lights around town? That list is here (with top Christmas light neighborhoods here).

1. Legendary Texas BBQ pitmaster John Mueller dies at age 52 in Frisco. The Texas barbecue community has lost a legend. Barbecue pitmaster John Mueller, a member of the Mueller barbecue dynasty, died at his home in Frisco at age 52. Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor at Texas Monthly, broke the news December 16 on Twitter, reporting that Mueller died after a long illness.

2. 2 sort of famous comedians open restaurant-comedy club in Dallas. There's a new restaurant opening in Dallas which will combine food, drink, and comedy. Called TK's, it's from a comedic husband-and-wife duo and will open at 14854 Montfort Dr. in Addison, also known as the space that previously housed Public 972, which closed very quietly in November. According to a release, TK's will open on New Year's Eve.

3. Master list of Dallas restaurants that are open on Christmas 2021. Christmas Day (and Christmas Eve) are often not big days for dining at restaurants, and most restaurants close down for the day. But some restaurants recognize that there will always be diners in need. These Dallas restaurants are open on the Christmas holiday.

4. Big freeway ramp from 635 to 30 gets relocated and more Dallas news. This roundup of Dallas news included items about an impending new freeway switch-up (date: TBA), an apartment community being planned on the site of a popular thrift store, and a community park being built at Fair Park.

5. Texas population is barreling toward eye-popping milestone in 2022. Texas is edging closer to a milestone — a population of 30 million. Estimates released December 21 by the U.S. Census Bureau show the population of Texas grew 1.1 percent between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. If Texas maintains a year-to-year growth rate of at least 1.1 percent, the state might break the 30 million mark sometime in 2022.