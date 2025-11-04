Local Festival
More than 100 Dallas acts will perform at free Deep Ellum Block Party
A cultural bash is coming to Dallas' Deep Ellum: Called the Deep Ellum Block Party, it'll be a full day of music, art, shopping, and more at venues across the iconic Deep Ellum District, taking place on Saturday, November 22.
Headliners will include Dallas heavy metal band Mothership and country-folk artist Joshua Ray Walker — leading the way for a full day of live music at multiple venues, including Trees, Club Dada, Three Links, and DoubleWide.
This is the second year for the event, which debuted in 2024 as a way to honor Deep Ellum’s 100+ year history as the birthplace of the Dallas music scene.
More than 100 acts will perform including a reuniion of A.Dd+, as well as local sensations Tye Harris & Cure for Paranoia. In addition to the music, the festival-style event will offer a variety of activities throughout the day.
Fun and games. The celebration begins at noon with a district-wide Scavenger Hunt, the Deep Ellum Outdoor Market, mural painting by Dan Colcer on Deep Ellum Blues Alley, the Behind the Music exhibition on historic music venues at the Deep Ellum Community Center, and a Fish Fry fundraiser at Three Links with SOCK (Saving Our Community with Kindness).
Music will get started around 3 pm with a special daytime set by Branoofunck at Club Dada. Attendees can also whet their appetites for the night ahead with a colorful tour of Deep Ellum by local musician and Dallas Entertainment Awards founder, Dezi 5.
The main music portion starts at 6 pm, as venues throughout Deep Ellum will offer non-stop free live music all night long, featuring local legends and emerging talent, reflecting the neighborhood's vast and eclectic musical heritage.
Wine Walk. At 4 pm a special Wine Walk will kick off with a celebration of Kettle Art Gallery’s 20th anniversary. Four more local art galleries will be open and featuring new works for visitors to peruse while Madison King and Big Techs will play music outside Merit Coffee.
Food. To help fuel attendees, local eateries will be serving up their best bites, offering drink specials and other deals. Participating restaurants include Trees, Club Dada, Three Links, DoubleWide, Deep Ellum Art Co., Twilite Lounge, Ruins, Armoury D.E., The Freeman, AllGood Cafe, Adair’s, Elm Street Saloon, TX Tea Room, Puzzles, RBC, Will Call Bar, Sons of Hermann Hall and Reno’s as well as Dusty’s, DOT’s, St. Pete’s
The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP. The full schedule and venue map. are https://deepellumblockparty.com/