Soccer News
City of Garland calls off plans to build $70 million soccer stadium
A $70-million dollar soccer stadium that was in the works for the city of Garland has been called off. According to a relase, the city has stopped negotiations with Atlético Dallas for the planned soccer facility at the intersection of Holford Road and George Bush Turnpike.
Atlético Dallas is a new professional soccer team that will be part of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. It'll be the second men's soccer team in the region, joining FC Dallas, a professional soccer club based in Frisco that plays in Major League Soccer (MLS).
The team was originally a venture in partnership with the city of Garland, which included a public soccer complex with training facility. The original concept was for a larger stadium where pro games would be played. It shrank to a 2000-seat stadium and a more multi-use facility. (The team will play its games at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.)
According to the release, Garland officials decided that, under the proposed deal, there would not be a large enough return on its $70.87 million investment.
The decision comes after nearly two years of negotiations, public meetings, and two votes of approval by the Garland City Council; however, the facility was not put to a public vote.
Moving forward, the City will continue to prepare the site for high-quality development through infrastructure improvements funded by the 2019 Bond, including the reconstruction of Holford Road. Consistent with the 2025 Economic Development bond that voters supported by an overwhelming 70 percent, the City will also continue pursuing a destination attraction on this site, which may include a soccer complex.
According to a statement from Atlético Dallas, they offered to privately fund several aspects of the project to mitigate any legal concerns by the city, but those offers were rejected.
Atlético Dallas is evaluating new site locations closer to the Cotton Bowl, where they are set to begin playing in 2027.
Despite the change of plans, the club remains committed to the families in Garland and to supporting local community organizations and youth soccer programs.
“At the end of the day, we are Atlético Dallas,” said Sam Morton, co-founder of Atlético Dallas. “That means we play for everyone in Dallas County – Garland included. While our headquarters will now shift, our loyalty remains to every fan, family, and young athlete in this region who believes in the future of soccer.”