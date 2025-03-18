Concert News
John Legend launches retro tour in fall 2025 with stop in Irving
Singer John Legend will celebrate the anniversary of his debut album on the “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour,” which will come to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, October 18.
Backed by his full band, Legend will showcase a set list celebrating the entirety of Get Lifted, released on December 28, 2004.
After an initial nine-city European leg and three special stops in the U.S, the tour proper will start in Irving, followed closely by a stop in Sugar Land outside of Houston on October 19.
The North American leg of the tour will travel to 27 cities over almost two months, ending on December 9 in Oakland, California.
The album garnered eight nominations and won three Grammy Awards at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.
Each night, Legend will deliver a mix of deep cuts, fan favorites, and fresh renditions of the album's tracks, including "Ordinary People," "Used to Love U," "Number One," and "So High." The show will also feature Legend’s other career-spanning hits.
Get Lifted was the first of three straight No. 1 albums on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop charts for Legend. He has released 10 albums throughout his two-decade career, most recently My Favorite Dream in 2024.
North America presales begin on Wednesday, March 26, followed by general on-sale Friday, March 28. For additional details and ticket information, visit johnlegend.com.
Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour Dates
- 10/18/25 @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX
- 10/19/25 @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX
- 10/21/25 @ Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City, OK
- 10/23/25 @ Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA
- 10/24/25 @ Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta, GA
- 10/26/25 @ Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL
- 10/28/25 @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL
- 10/29/25 @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC
- 10/30/25 @ Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, NC
- 11/04/25 @ Barclays Center in New York, NY
- 11/05/25 @ The Met in Philadelphia, PA
- 11/07/25 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA
- 11/08/25 @ Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT
- 11/10/25 @ Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
- 11/11/25 @ Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI
- 11/13/25 @ Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON
- 11/14/25 @ Place Bell in Montreal, QC
- 11/16/25 @ Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, IN
- 11/17/25 @ The Factory in St. Louis, MO
- 11/19/25 @ Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO
- 11/20/25 @ Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT
- 11/22/25 @ Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, CA
- 11/23/25 @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA
- 12/03/25 @ Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
- 12/05/25 @ WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA
- 12/07/25 @ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, OR
- 12/09/25 @ Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA