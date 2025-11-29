Holiday events ramp up across Dallas this Thanksgiving weekend. Best bets include a new outdoor ice rink, several theater productions, two productions of The Nutcracker, a big lights debut, two popular music concerts, and a screening of a classic holiday movie with the star in attendance.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this Thanksgiving weekend. If you want more options, check out the calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Wednesday, November 26
CultureMap City Rink
CultureMap is skating into the holidays with a festive holiday ice rink in the heart of downtown Dallas. The CultureMap City Rink presented by Verizon will transform Main Street Garden into a festive winter destination, complete with themed programming, community events, and special experiences throughout the season. The rink will be open daily through January 5; a tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday, November 28. Ice rinks are a big trend this holiday season; for more options, check out this story.
Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party
Mickey’s Search Party is an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts. Audiences can look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds, explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. The Disney On Ice production will have eight performances through Sunday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.
Thursday, November 27
Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation presents Prairie Lights
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience that showcases a display of more than 4 million lights arranged in hundreds of festive holiday scenes throughout the park. At the halfway point, guests can exit their vehicle to enjoy carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa, the magical walk-thru forest, and holiday shopping. The second half of the drive ends with the new-and-improved light tunnel. The event at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie runs through December 31. For the ultimate guide to Dallas-area Christmas lights, go here.
Friday, November 28
Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents North Pole Express
Guests can board the North Pole Express for a festive journey featuring traditional Christmas sing-alongs, Christmas characters, and photos and interaction with Santa. Rides on the train also include special surprises onboard and family-friendly entertainment. The North Pole Express will depart from Grapevine Vintage Railroad almost every day through December 30.
Christmas at the Anatole
The Hilton Anatole will transform into a dazzling wonderland, where guests can celebrate the season with experiences ranging from ice skating and train rides to winter chalets, seasonal bites, and entertainment. For an extra cost, visitors can have Breakfast With Santa on select dates, which includes festive activities and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event is open daily through January 4.
Frostival at Howell Family Farms
At Frostival, visitors can step into a glowing winter dream, where holiday magic comes alive under a dazzling canopy of festive lights. Guests can wander through the enchanting Trail of Lights, sip on hot cocoa, and enjoy seasonal crafts. The event also includes free professional photos with Santa and a chance to meet holiday characters up close. The event takes place at Howell Family Farms through December 28.
Dallas Theater Center presents A Christmas Carol
Embark on a magical Christmas Eve adventure with Ebenezer Scrooge as three otherworldly spirits whisk him away on a breathtaking journey of hope and redemption. From the nostalgic warmth of Christmases past to the stark truths of the present and the ominous shadows of the future, Scrooge’s journey is a spectacle of wonder. Prepare for dazzling visuals, enchanting melodies, and a heartwarming tale that celebrates the transformative power of the holiday spirit. The annual production from Dallas Theater Center runs through December 27 at Wyly Theatre.
Chamberlain Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Chamberlain Ballet's annual production of The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition that captures the joy of the season. Young Clara goes on a magical journey, through the enchanting Kingdom of Snow to the playful Kingdom of Sweets, where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Chamberlain Ballet will feature American Ballet Theatre’s newest Principal dancer, Chloe Misseldine, as the Sugar Plum Fairy dancing alongside Tyler Angle of New York City Ballet. There will also be guest artists from Bruce Wood Dance Dallas in soloist roles. There will be three performances through Sunday at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.
Repertory Company Theatre presents The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Show
The Great Gatsby is the classic story of the 1920s Jazz Age. Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed, and danger. The production will have three performances through Sunday at Repertory Company Theatre in Richardson.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Ravel’s Rapsodie Espagnole"
Piano virtuoso Javier Perianes returns to perform Falla's Nights in the Gardens of Spain. The Spanish-flavored concert culminates in Rapsodie Espagnole, Ravel’s orchestral masterpiece. The concert will also feature Ravel's Alborada del gracioso (Morning Song of a Jester) and Falla's El sombrero de tres picos (The Three-Cornered Hat). The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform three times through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Ebenezer Scrooge
Ebenezer Scrooge is a holiday tradition, shown at Pocket Sandwich Theatre every year since 1981. The show is based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge, who is visited one Christmas Eve by three ghosts intent on helping him change his ways. The tale of love, redemption and forgiveness captures the true spirit and magic of the holiday season for the whole family. The production runs through December 23 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton.
Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker is a cherished tradition that offers a world of enchantment where snowflakes swirl, dreams come to life, and holiday magic fills the air. Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.’s choreography awaken the holiday spirit for audiences. Texas Ballet Theater's annual production runs through December 7 at Winspear Opera House.
David Byrne in concert
Singer David Byrne has had a career that would be the envy of most other musicians. He came to fame with the rock band Talking Heads, releasing eight albums in the 1970s and '80s, a run that included the iconic concert film Stop Making Sense. He's also released 11 other solo or collaborative albums; won an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Grammy for his score for 1987's The Last Emperor; and was given a Special Tony Award for David Byrne's American Utopia. He'll play on Friday and Saturday at the Music Hall at Fair Park in support of his 2025 album, Who is the Sky?.
Sunday, November 30
A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin: Home Alone 35th Anniversary
This special event features a 35th anniversary screening of the timeless classic, Home Alone, followed by an exclusive moderated interview and audience Q&A with star Macaulay Culkin. Culkin will talk about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic. The event takes place at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Katseye in concert
Many people are now familiar with the genre of K-Pop, but Katseye has taken things further and become maybe the world's first "global girl group." Boasting members from Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States, the six-member group was formed through the 2023 reality competition series Dream Academy. After making their recording debut in 2024, the group got even bigger with the release of their 2025 EP, Beautiful Chaos, featuring the hit song "Gnarly." They'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.