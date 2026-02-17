Concert News
Santana and The Doobie Brothers unite for 2026 tour coming to Dallas
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists Santana and The Doobie Brothers will come together again on the Oneness Tour in 2026, which will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, August 22.
The 28-city U.S. and Canada tour will start on June 13 in Tinsley Park, Illinois, with dates running through the summer.
A Texas run will come late in the tour, with the two classic rock acts also playing in El Paso on August 16, Austin on August 18, and Houston suburb The Woodlands on August 21.
Santana is also scheduled to play a solo show on March 29 in San Antonio.
Santana and The Doobie Brothers share a history of touring together, most notably in 2019, when The Doobie Brothers supported Santana on the Supernatural Now tour, which had dates in Austin and Dallas.
The tour, which takes its name from Carlos Santana's 1979 solo album, will feature the band Santana playing hits from their more than five decade career, dating back to 1969.
Their remarkable career saw them earn No. 1 albums in the early 1970s, and then again in the late 1990s and early 2000s, demonstrating their longevity and enduring popularity.
The Doobie Brothers have had an equally long career, releasing their debut album in 1971. And unlike some acts, they're still putting out new music. They released Walk This Road in 2025, their 16th album overall and their second of the 2020s.
It's also notable as the first-ever Doobie Brothers studio album to feature Michael McDonald, Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee together, with songwriting by all three Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees.
Tickets for the tour will first be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, February 17 at 10 am, followed by an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, February 17 at 2 pm.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 20 at 10 am at Santana.com.
SANTANA & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 2026 TOUR DATES
- Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sat, Jun 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
- Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
- Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater