Dallas' Hoffbrau Steaks is opening new location — its largest ever

Dallas-based Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House is opening a new location in the town of Mansfield, one that will be its largest ever.

The restaurant will be located at 1101 N. Holland Rd. — what was previously farmland — across from Mansfield ISD's Vernon Newsom Stadium. It will comprise 8,000 square feet, which will include a 6,000 square-foot restaurant building plus a 2,000-square-foot air-conditioned patio and a parking lot with 100-plus spaces.

It'll feature party rooms to accommodate groups of all sizes for private events and business meetings, and an expanded bar with a happy hour.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 and is projected to take about a year, with a projected opening in early 2023.

The chain currently has locations in Amarillo, Granbury, Haltom City, and Benbrook, which they opened in 2019.

They did have a location in Fort Worth on South University Drive, which had been there for 38 years, but it closed in 2020 when they couldn't come to terms with the landlord.

They closed another longtime location in Dallas' West End in 2016, which had been there for 23 years.

In a statement, Aron Fogiel, who owns and operates Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House with his family, expresses enthusiasm for the new location.

"We are family-owned and operated restaurants founded in 1978 that serve quality steaks, chicken, seafood and burgers, cold beer, famous margaritas and friendly smiles," Fogiel says. "Our family is excited for our expanded indoor/outdoor patio-bar and dining, and to welcome guests from Mansfield and its surrounding areas."

Their menu includes steaks as well as chicken-fried steaks, smoked sirloin, fried catfish, burgers, chicken tenders, and Dr Pepper BBQ chicken. Entree prices are $15 to $30. They have three salads, a bunch of sides, and starters such as fried pickles, candied bacon, and jalapeno poppers (which they call Texas Pesos).

The Mansfield Economic Development Corporation worked with Hoffbrau to bring it to the city, says Richard Nevins, Director of Economic Development, in a statement.

"Hoffbrau has a long history of pleasing its patrons with high-quality food in a family-friendly environment, and I am sure Mansfield residents will soon make Hoffbrau a local favorite," Nevins says.