Taco News
Chicago-based Cilantro Taco Grill to make Texas debut in Dallas area
A taqueria concept all the way from Chicago is making its Texas debut: Cilantro Taco Grill, a small family-owned chain founded in 2013, will open its first Texas location in Celina, at 734 Frontier Pkwy., in a new building just west of Preston Road across from Prosper High School.
The concept is coming to DFW in late fall thanks to franchisee Hector Haget, who says in a release that he admired Cilantro's food and mission.
“Cilantro Taco Grill brings something unique - authentic Mexican food that’s true to its roots,” Haget says. “With its proximity to major suburban developments, convenient highway access, and neighboring popular franchises, this location is positioned for success. I was drawn to Cilantro Taco Grill’s mission of positively impacting the communities where they operate, which aligns perfectly with my own goals for family and legacy.”
Cilantro Taco Grill was founded in 2013 by Temoc Morfin, who was inspired to bring his family’s treasured flavors and recipes to the masses by his father, ‘Don Javi’ Morfin, a farmer who immigrated from Guadalajara, Jalisco.
Don Javi serves as the inspiration behind all Cilantro Taco Grill locations, as well as its accompanying Cilantro Tortilla Factory and Don Javi's shelf food products such as the Cilantro Famous House Salsa.
There are currently 15 restaurant locations and 1 tortilla factory. Each establishment is owned and operated by Don Javi's sons, daughters, and grandchildren.
The menu includes tacos with more than a dozen filling options including:
- asada / steak
- pastor / pork
- pollo / chicken
- barbacoa / mexican bbq
- cecina / thin salted steak
- chorizo / mexican sausage
- picadillo / ground beef
- veggie
- carnitas / fried pork
- chile relleno / stuffed peppers
- tripas / tripe
- lengua / tongue
- pescado / fish
- cabeza / beef head
There are also burritos, tortas, a taco salad, a very Chipotle-esque burrito "belly bowl," plus combination dinners with tacos, tamales, and the like.
A section of entrees includes chicken-fried steak ("Milanesa de pollo"), Bistek a la Mexican flank steak, and chile rellenos.
There's chips & salsa, guacamole, churros, and choco-flan. No alcohol, however.
Cilantro Taco Grill founder Temoc Morfin says in a statement that "expanding into Texas is a milestone for our brand, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Hector. His proven track record as an area developer for Jersey Mike’s in Southern California makes him the ideal person to lead our growth in this region. The Celina location is full of promise, and we’re eager to see the impact it will have."