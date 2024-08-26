This week in gluttony
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Summer is far from over in Dallas, even though this weekend marks the unofficial end of the season. (The actual summer solstice ends September 21.) Keep those vacay vibes going with a rose brunch pop-up paradise - no plane ticket required. Save room for pizza, a wine dinner, and jarred desserts for a good cause.
Thursday, August 29
Thunderbird Pies 3rd Anniversary All You Can Eat Buffet Night
Detroit-style pizzeria will celebrate its third anniversary with its first buffet night. Partake in all-you-can-eat pizzas of different varieties from 5-9 pm, with potential for a few unique specials. Price is $15 for adults and $8 for kids.
Quattro Mani at La Pizza & La Pasta
Monthly pizza pop-up collaboration series, held at La Pizza & La Pasta inside Eataly at NorthPark Center, will welcome 400 Gradi as this month’s special guest. The Italian Neapolitan pizzeria will take over one of Eataly’s pizza ovens to create a new off-menu pie – the Vesuvio made with fior di latte, hot salami, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and spicy honey. A portion of the evening’s sales will benefit Hope Supply Co. The pop-up will run from 5-10 pm.
Rewa Vineyards Wine Dinner at Stillwell’s
Dallas steakhouse will host a four-course wine dinner featuring Napa’s Rewa Vineyards. Menu items include pain au fromage, bluefin tuna, choice of Wagyu or smoked poussin (spring chicken), and espresso pot de crème with hazelnut and cinnamon. Wines include Sauvignon Blanc and two Cabs. The dinner is $185 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.
Amalfi Coast Dinner by Roots Hospitality
Sunnyvale caterer hosts its first underground dinner in the facility's "root cellar" with a four-course menu by chef Jeff Qualls. It includes panzanella salad, spaghetti alla Nerano with einkorn pasta and crispy zucchini, Diver scallops with lemon risotto, and lemon posset with pistachio shortbread. They'll start at 7 pm with passed appetizers; dinner begins at 7:45 pm. It's $75, and is BYOB.
Friday, August 30
Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser at JARS by Fabio Viviani
The jarred dessert destination will partner with the Ronald McDonald Houses of Dallas and Fort Worth for a fundraising event in which 50 percent of all sales will benefit the charity in each respective city. JARS has locations in Dallas at 3610 Greenville Ave. (12-10 pm) and Fort Worth at 3000 South Hulen St. (11 am-10 pm).
Saturday, August 31
Rosè Getaway at Sixty Vines
Both the Uptown and Plano locations of this wine-focused restaurant will transform into a rosè-themed paradise for a three-day weekend brunch. Think: floral walls, pink umbrellas, pretty (pretend) tattoos, and brand-new brunch items, including maple banana French toast, Tuscan eggs Benedict, and summertime sips like the Daou Froze and Rose Bouquet wine flight. Brunch will run from 10 am-3 pm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.