Ice Cream News
Gilmore's Scoops ice cream shop debuts in Lewisville from VIP owners
Old Town Lewisville has landed a treasured amenity that every town wants: its own ice cream stand. Called Gilmore’s Scoops, it's a charming shop that just opened at 191 Main St., where it's scooping ice cream from one of the best purveyors in the area — Beth Marie's Old-Fashioned Ice Cream in Denton.
Gilmore's is owned by Tanya Gilmore, a former teacher who has a close personal connection to Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore — they're married.
“We wanted something that was our own and we knew we wanted it to be in Old Town Lewisville,” Tanya says.
The shop is inspired by a revered tradition from her childhood. “I have wonderful memories of getting ice cream often as a child growing up in New England,” Gilmore says. “So ice cream was a natural fit."
On the other hand, she didn’t want to make the ice cream herself, and was “ecstatic” at the opportunity to partner with Beth Marie’s a longtime Denton staple.
“We have been driving to Denton Square for Beth Marie's ice cream with our children for years and feel it is by far the best in the area,” she says. Now she's giving other Beth Marie's fans in the Dallas area a more convenient way to get it.
The menu features 16 regular flavors — including vanilla, chocolate, cookie dough, and rocky road — plus seasonal rotating flavors such as Campfire S’mores, Apple Pie, Trick or Treat, or Horchata Sorbet.
“My favorite flavor is cinnamon but I also love some of their seasonal flavors like Granny's Pumpkin Pie,” Tanya says.
Scoop sizes range from junior to double for $3 to $8, or a flight of four flavors for $10. They also do shakes, Coke or root beer floats, and sundaes.
The shop boasts a “modern art nouveau” decorative theme, inspired by a trip to Paris Tanya took in high school, with elegant wall sconces, angled chandeliers, and pressed-tin squares on the ceiling done in a copper tint.
The store is part of a strip of newly-constructed commercial space, located less than a mile from the commuter rail Old Town station, a stop on the commuter line that connects Denton County to Dallas County through the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).
Gilmore and her husband decided on the location because of its proximity to the Grand Theater, many local restaurants, and Wayne Ferguson Plaza and City Hall. “We hope to make Old Town Lewisville a fun place to come visit and hang out,” she says.