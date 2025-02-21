Mex-Mex News
New Dallas restaurant Mr Habanero brings haute touch to Mexican food
There's a new Mexican restaurant doing haute-style things in northwest Dallas: Called Mr. Habanero, it's now open at 3312 Forest Ln. in a former Golden Corral at Webb Chapel Village.
Mr. Habanero is a spinoff of a restaurant called Habaneros, which owner Javier López opened in Grand Prairie 10 years ago. Like the original, it offers quesadillas, flautas, and other staples people expect at a Mexican restaurant — but it does a whole lot more.
That includes upscale entrees like rib eye steak in a mushroom cream sauce; or tropical salmon salad, with mixed greens, mango, strawberries, jicama, pineapple, and tomatoes in a honey balsamic vinagrette. Prices are reasonable: The $25 rib eye is the most expensive dish.
A native of Michoacán, Mexico, Javier describes himself and his family as foodies who love to dine out and discover new dishes. That curiosity and passion informs what he does.
“Cooking is an art for me, and we have to prepare the dishes as if they were for ourselves — this is what I tell my staff," he says. “We frequently rotate in new items — we are always looking for creative ideas."
The menu is extensive and ambitious, with breakfast served daily until the forgiving hour of 1 pm, including chilaquiles, pancakes, and omelets in options such as veggie or fajita. They also offer lunch specials Monday-Thursday from 11 am-2 pm with $12 plates.
Mr. Habanero cocktailsMr. Habanero
There are also craft cocktails with a menu designed by Javier’s daughter Diana, who helps with restaurant operations.
“I wanted to make our drinks original, with memorable names," Diana says. Those include a watermelon twist on a Moscow mule and the Puerto Escondido, which has both mezcal and tequila, with passion fruit, piña, lime, and agave.
The space seats 250 and is upscale yet comfortable and welcoming. There's a large bar area and a stage for live events, with a DJ in the evenings. They offer personal touches like free desserts and singing waiters for birthdays. Service is a top priority, Javier says.
“Our staff is upbeat, most have been there for so long, they genuinely care," he says.
The neighborhood has no shortage of Mexican restaurants including El Fenix, La Carreta, and El Tizoncito, but Javier says this was actually what attracted him about the neighborhood.
"We want to help attract more people to the area and give them dining options," he says. "We know that if we do well, people will come back."