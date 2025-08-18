Hot Dog News
Chicago hot-dog chain Portillo's to open first location in Dallas
A hot dog chain is expanding its DFW footprint and that includes two high-profile locations: Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for Chicago-style street food, will open three DFW locations including its very first in Dallas proper, and another in Fort Worth.
The Dallas location will be at Galleria Dallas, while the Fort Worth will be at Tanger Outlets Fort Worth.
But first: The chain opens a previously-announced location in Grand Prairie on Thursday August 21 at 10 am, following a ribbon cutting at 9:30 am. It's at 3102 SH-161, where it offers seating for 160 and features the brand’s “Restaurant of the Future” design — a smaller footprint and boasting a rustic garage theme.
It will feature a double drive-thru, Pick Up shelves, and a grab-and-go area for people ordering takeout.
Once open, it'll be the eighth in the DFW market.
The two other locations still in the works will also feature the smaller Restaurant of the Future design:
- Portillo’s new location at Tanger Outlets Fort Worth will be located near the East parking lot on North Freeway Boulevard
- The Galleria Dallas location will be located at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Southern Boulevard.
Both restaurants will offer seating for about 120 guests inside and approximately 40 outside.
Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, crinkle-cut fries, salads, and chocolate cake.
Hot dogs come in regular, chili cheese, Polish sausage, and Maxwell Street Polish sausage which has mustard and grilled onions.
Their Italian beef sandwich features thinly sliced roast beef served on French bread, which is then dipped in hot gravy. You can order it dipped with sweet or hot peppers and mozzarella.
Portillo's first entered the Dallas market with a location at the Grandscape development in The Colony in January 2023. They have six other locations in DFW, in Allen, Arlington, Denton, Fort Worth, Grapevine, and Mansfield. They're also opening a location at DFW Airport — the first such location, featuring a new small, dine-in only format — in 2026.
“We’re thrilled to continue bringing the Portillo’s experience of iconic, craveworthy food and friendly hospitality to more communities across Texas,” says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “These upcoming openings mark an exciting step in sharing what makes Portillo’s special with even more guests throughout the state.”