Coffee News
Well Grounded Coffee opens in Oak Cliff Dallas space with java history
An address in Oak Cliff already known for coffee has a new cup of joe: Called Well Grounded Coffee Community, it's now open at 111 W. Davis St. #170, in the space previously occupied by Brewed Coffee, in the Vance at Bishop Union apartment complex at the corner of Zang Boulevard.
This is not just any coffee shop: Well Grounded Coffee Community is a nonprofit 501c3 that blends coffee with philanthropy, with a mission to transform lives — creating opportunity for individuals who are barely surviving life, to help them reach a higher level of purpose and social contribution.
This is their second location, following their first shop at 9219 Garland Rd. in Casa Linda, which they opened in 2020, when they began hiring, training, and mentoring women coming out of prison and addiction.
Founder Natalie Huscheck says “My life’s path has led me out of darkness and onto a mission of lifting others out of darkness. Our hope is to give hope, knowing that it is absolutely possible to tell a different story, a better story, a victory story."
Employees learn business and life skills, as well as how to make coffee drinks. The company offers extras like a matching fund to help buy a car, and they also help with their education.
"The shop provides a space for baristas to heal and grow," says Jessica Hider, general manager of the Oak Cliff shop.
They use beans from Fuel City Coffee Roasters, serving a traditional menu plus specialty drinks that change seasonally such as:
- Popcorn Ball latte: popcorn and caramel syrups, milk and espresso
- Frankenstein Matcha Latte: pistachio, honey and matcha
There are teas, hot chocolate, and a variety of decadently flavored lattes such as cinnamon roll latte and white chocolate latte.
“One of our marketing strategies is to adjust to what customers need, so you might find different items in our two shops," Jessica says.
Food includes pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. There are muffins from Empire Baking Company and from Hippos and Hashbrowns in East Dallas, plus gluten-free pastries from Unrefined Bakery.
Empire Baking also provides the breads for their made-in-house sandwiches, such as their jalapeño-popper grilled cheese sandwich.
Other savory items include ham and cheese croissants, quiche, frittatas, and a turkey avocado sandwich — items that can serve as either breakfast or lunch options for residents of Vance Bishop Union, as well as their growing clientele.