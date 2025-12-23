Hottest Headlines of 2025
Dallas readers RSVP'd 'yes' to the top 10 society stories of 2025
Editor's note: As we look back at the most-read society stories of 2025, we see that the love for America's Sweethearts — and their weddings — has not wained. Readers delighted in knowing all the details about two Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' nuptials, as well as the myriad events surrounding the debut of the newest Dallas debutantes. Of course, all the celebrities who showed their support for worthy causes at glamorous gala after lavish luncheon were a big hit, too.
Here are the 10 hottest society stories of 2025 in Dallas:
1. Dallas opening of NY Mediterranean restaurant Avra draws society set. An unusually high-wattage crowd of more than 500 turned out on September 18 for the VIP opening of Avra Estiatorio, a Mediterranean restaurant concept founded in New York by restaurateurs Nick Tsoulos and Nick Pashalis, who were inspired by seaside tavernas across Greece.
2. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders star marries sweetheart on New Year's Eve. A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders alum whose proposal was featured on the Netflix series America's Sweethearts married her own sweetheart on New Year's Eve: Kelcey Wetterberg wed Nate Crnkovich in a dreamy, two-day affair on December 30 and 31, 2024, in their hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Kelcey Wetterberg and Nate Crnkovich were married in a two-day extravaganza, December 30 and 31, 2024. Photo by DGass Photography via People magazine.
3. 42 new Dallas Symphony debutantes begin 2026 Presentation Ball prep. The end of the school year brought the beginning of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutante year for 42 local young women. Just a few months after last year's DSOL debs "Texas dipped" into society (and raised big bucks for the symphony), the organization introduced a new class during Announcement Weekend festivities in Dallas.
4. Christie Brinkley helps bid farewell to beloved Dallas awards luncheon. After nearly three decades of honoring extraordinary leaders and uplifting survivors, The Family Place brought the curtain down on the Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon October 10 at The Fairmont Dallas. Keynote speaker Christie Brinkley proved that resilience and charm never go out of style.
Christie Brinkley, Gloria Campos. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
5. Dallas Cowboys cheerleader ties the knot in dreamy wedding in Tuscany. Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Marissa Phillips married her college sweetheart, Braden Leschber, in a picture-perfect wedding under the Tuscan sun of Italy on June 3, 2025.
6. Ultimate guide to Dallas' best black-tie balls and bashes of fall 2025. Dallas was in for a star-studded social season this fall. Music legends, Broadway luminaries, and A-list actors all walked red carpets, presented awards, and delivered keynote addresses at the city's most glamorous galas and lavish luncheons.
7. Dallas Cattle Baron’s Ball '25 fires on all cylinders with Post Malone. A weekend deluge tried its best to bring the 2025 Dallas Cattle Baron’s Ball to a screeching halt. But co-chairs Nina Sachse, Courtney Derderian, and their pit crew of hundreds had been working with the theme “All Cylinders” for over a year. Rain didn't dare slow them down.
Post Malone performed at Cattle Baron's Ball. Photo by Adam Degross
8. Charitable chefs orchestrate fundraising feast for Dallas nonprofit KidLinks. Dallas music therapy nonprofit KidLinks annually composes a foodie-fundraiser unlike any other: Symphony of Chefs sees an impressive ensemble of Dallas chefs prepare a multi-course meal, tableside, for guests. The 15th annual edition took place at the new Astoria Event Venue on Monday, February 24.
9. Dallas Crystal Charity Ball 2025 takes elegant expedition to South of France. Attendees of the 2025 Crystal Charity Ball were promised an Expedition d’ Elegance, and indeed, Dallas’ grand dame gala delivered a night of globe-trotting glamour. Doormen in white tie and top hats greeted 1,540 guests as they strolled into the Hilton Anatole on Saturday, December 6.
Laura Pierson (in Lela Rose), Francis Harrison (in St. John) Julianne Santarosa (in Terry John), Bailey Harrison (in Sue Gragg), Sharon Lee Clark (in Ese Azenabor), Caroline Harrison (in Sue Gragg) Photo by Ashley Gongora
10. Dreamy DIFFA Dallas gala invites glammed-up guests into surreal soiree. We're always in favor of a gala where you can turn up wearing pajamas, but when that gala is House of DIFFA, those PJs had better be glam. The 2025 theme combined the eerie with the ethereal: Dreamstate, which DIFFA described as "a surreal realm where the power of dreams fuels transformation and fantasy gives way to fearless impact."