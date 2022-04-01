'Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team' gets the boot from CMT

After 16 seasons, CMT is breaking up with "America's Sweethearts." The network revealed on March 31 that Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is not being renewed.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders organization says, however, that it will "look forward to continuing the exclusive journey on a new platform." No other details on a potential "new platform" have been announced.

“We could never have anticipated the outpouring of admiration and support from our fans and friends over the 16 Seasons on CMT’s Making the Team,” says Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli Finglass in a release. “The global impact on our brand, and the beautiful journeys of amazing performers and teammates have been amazing. The women who competed and shared the personal journeys should be applauded, those who earn the right to wear the legendary uniform have influence and inspiration that deserves to be shared worldwide."

The reality series started in 2005 as a behind-the-scenes look at the process of selecting the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Over the course of 16 seasons, it became CMT’s most popular and longest-running series, according to the release.

While not addressed in the release, the news comes on the heels of an ESPN report detailing a $2.4 million settlement with four cheerleaders, who, in 2015, accused a Dallas Cowboys senior executive of taking photos of them in their dressing room.

The 60-year-old DCC organization says it will now aim to "continue showing its loyal fanbase beyond what it takes to make it onto the field for gameday, and highlight what it means to be selected to represent the Dallas Cowboys Football Club around the world as goodwill ambassadors and elite entertainers," they say in the release.

Adds Finglass, “My hope is to continue their stories with our fans more globally, as we are in the process of negotiating a new partnership and we look forward to continuing to feature the DCC on a new platform.”

So, stay tuned.