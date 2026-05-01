A Whole New World
From Stranger Things to the Age of Dinosaurs, experience immersive adventures at Sandbox VR
If you’re looking for something to do in Dallas that goes beyond the usual plans, Sandbox VR offers an experience that feels closer to stepping into a movie than playing a game.
This isn’t traditional virtual reality. It’s a full-body, immersive group experience where you and your friends enter the same virtual world — moving freely, interacting with each other, and living out the action together.
Your real body becomes your virtual body
At the core of Sandbox VR is technology that makes the experience feel surprisingly real.
Using motion capture and full-body tracking, your movements are translated directly into the virtual world. You can see your friends as avatars, move through the environment, and interact naturally, creating a sense of presence you don’t get with traditional gaming.
It’s what makes the experience feel less like VR and more like stepping into another reality.
Designed for groups, not solo play
Every Sandbox VR experience is built for teams of up to six, making it a strong option for friends, families, or anyone planning a group outing.
The shared nature of the experience is what people remember most — coordinating with your group, reacting to unexpected moments, and laughing about it afterward. It’s active, social, and just structured enough to feel seamless without losing that sense of spontaneity. Tickets start at $39.
Bring your friends. Photo courtesy of Sandbox VR
Enter worlds inspired by Netflix hits
What sets Sandbox VR apart is the ability to step inside cinematic universes inspired by some of Netflix’s biggest titles.
You can take on intense challenges in Squid Game Virtuals, fight your way through epic sci-fi battles in Rebel Moon: The Descent, or explore a mysterious, supernatural adventure in Stranger Things: Catalyst. Each experience is designed to feel like you’re inside the story, not just watching it unfold.
These aren’t passive experiences. You and your group work together, react in real time, and shape how the adventure plays out from moment to moment.
Discover something new with Age of Dinosaurs
Alongside its cinematic, action-driven experiences, Sandbox VR’s newest title, Age of Dinosaurs, offers something a little different.
In this adventure, you and your group travel back over 150 million years to explore a prehistoric world filled with massive, lifelike dinosaurs. It’s more about discovery and awe than intensity, making it especially well-suited for families or mixed groups.
The experience was developed in partnership with the Natural History Museum, bringing an added layer of realism to the environments and creatures you encounter.
And for Dallas summers, it’s an easy win — an indoor experience that still feels active, immersive, and worth planning around.
A group experience that actually stands out
In a city full of things to do, Sandbox VR offers something that is genuinely different.
You’re not just filling time, you’re stepping into a shared experience that’s immersive, social, and hard to replicate anywhere else. Whether you’re drawn in by the worlds inspired by Netflix or looking for something new like Age of Dinosaurs, it’s the kind of activity people tend to talk about long after it’s over.
Sandbox VR is located at 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln., Ste. 110, Dallas, TX 75206. Book your group adventure here.