Stars Aplenty
Immersive outdoor experience Astra Lumina set to light up Dallas
The stars will come for a visit to Dallas in October when a new outdoor multimedia production named Astra Luminamake its debut at Trinity Forest Adventure Park, located in southeast Dallas at 1800 Dowdy Ferry Rd.
Opening on October 24 and running through at least December 15, Astra Lumina uses projections, lighting, and music to let visitors encounter the illuminating wonder of the stars.
They're calling this immersive experience a "cosmic adventure," "an enchanted night walk amongst the stars" that takes an outdoor journey through the forest, guiding guests on an illuminated nature pathway that's estimated to last around 45 minutes to an hour, depending on how slow you walk.
According to the website, patrons "set off across mysterious grounds to discover a celestial pathway of lustrous light, cosmic visions, and astral song. Immerse yourself in illuminating encounters of lighting, projection and sound, and connect with the stars before they return to the sky above."
If that's not enough, there are photo opportunities, as well as a gift shop and food & beverage options available for purchase.
Created by Moment Factory, Astra Lumina has been on a U.S. tour, already welcoming more than 460,000 guests, with other stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
“Since 2014, we have created over 20 Lumina Enchanted Night Walks in a variety of outdoor venues," sayes Jonathan St-Onge, Executive Director at Moment Factory Originals, in a statement. “This experience seeks to connect people to each other, to nature, and to the stars, and so we are thrilled to debut at the Trinity Forest Adventure Park, for an exciting change of scenery.”
According to the schedule, the Dallas event will be open Thursdays-Sundays, except for December, when it will be closed on Saturdays. Prices start at $25, but vary by the day, with Fridays and Saturdays featuring the more expensive options.
Tickets, which are now on sale, can be purchased at AstraLumina.com.