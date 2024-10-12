This week's hot headlines
Dak Prescott's razed mansion leads week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott razes his mansion in Prosper. In 2019, Dak Prescott acquired a 9,000 square-foot mansion built on seven acres of land for the sum of $3.3 million. In October 2024, he razed it to the ground. According to TMZ Sports, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback mowed down his Prosper mansion "to nothing more than a pile of rubble" while watching its destruction from feet away.
2. Matthew and Camila McConaughey surprise Dallas nonprofit with $100,000. Texas' leading man, Matthew McConaughey, and his wife, Camila, were not only the featured speakers at New Friends New Life’s 2024 fundraising luncheon, they ended up being the event’s biggest donors. The first part was planned. The second came as a generous surprise to the Dallas nonprofit.
3. New dual-branded Marriott hotel property to squeeze into Uptown Dallas. Uptown Dallas has a new dual-branded hotel development on the horizon: According to a release, ground has been broken on two Marriott brand hotels, AC Hotel and Moxy Hotel, slated to go up at 2910 N. Hall St. with a completion date by summer 2026.
4. Discount chain Big Lots to close 8 more stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. Ohio-based national discount chain Big Lots is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and is closing down more locations, including 23 newly-revealed store closures going down in Texas.
5. Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 best happy hours for October. October has arrived, which brings us to another installment of Where to Drink, CultureMap Dallas’ monthly column on best bars and happy hours to check out. This edition has four of the best new happy hours in town, plus a crazy wine special with a spooky theme — because that's what October is about.