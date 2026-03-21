This Week's Hot Headlines
Galleria's big comings and goings lead our most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes many an opening, from the Galleria to the surrounding suburbs. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide for the best weekend events.
1. Galleria Dallas adds 8 new stores and restaurants to lineup for 2026. There's a lot of action at Galleria Dallas these days: new stores are replacing old ones, new concepts are moving in, places are on the move, and long-timers are renovating. Plus, a major department store will exit the building this spring.
2. 10 best neighborhood restaurants in Dallas will keep you coming back. The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards nominees for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year span Lower Greenville to the Park Cities, with cuisine ranging from burgers to Mediterranean to Mexican. Most importantly, they have become key destinations for their neighborhoods, keeping locals coming back time and again.
3. Hacienda Buffet brings all-you-can-eat Mexican buffet to Garland. Hacienda Buffet is now open in the Northstar Plaza center in Garland, serving an all-you-can-eat Mexican dining experience for lunch and dinner, starting at 10 am.
Some of the spread at the Hacienda Buffet. Hacienda Buffet
4. Japanese restaurant chain with sizzling hot plates to debut in Frisco. A distinctive Asian restaurant concept with sizzling hot plates is coming to the Dallas area. Called Pepper Lunch, it's an international chain from Japan that does a fast-casual version of teppanyaki, and it's opening in Frisco.
5. The drinks are unique at new Flower Mound shop Bruvana Coffee. Flower Mound is abuzz thanks to a just-opened coffee shop with some distinctive drinks. Bruvana Coffee House is an independent coffee spot that opened in January at 500 Flower Mound Rd. #108, with specialty coffee, matcha, snacks, and sweets.