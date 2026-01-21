Figure skating show
Plano's Amber Glenn and more Olympians skate into Allen on 2026 tour
Fresh off the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, some of the best figure skaters in the world, including Plano's Amber Glenn, are coming to Allen on tour this spring.
The 2026 Stars on Ice Tour will stop at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen on Friday, May 29.
Lucky Allen, which hosted back-to-back Skate America ISU figure skating competitions, in 2023 and 2024 - is the only Texas stop on the 26-city tour.
Besides Glenn, the skaters slated to appear include reigning world champions Ilia Malinin (aka "The Quad God"), Alysa Liu, and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, along with world silver medalist Isabeau Levito, former U.S. champion and fan favorite Jason Brown, "and many more elite athletes to be announced soon," says the tour announcement.
Quad God Ilia Malinin will be on the Stars on Ice Tour. Facebook/ISU
"This spring’s Stars on Ice tour will bring together the very best in the world for an unforgettable, high-energy show filled with artistry, athleticism, and pure magic," the announcement says.
No doubt the Allen arena will be packed with hometowns fans of Glenn, affectionately known as "Ambergers." Glenn hails from neighboring Plano, where her parents live and her father is a longtime police sergeant. Though she moved to Colorado Springs to train in 2022, she still represents the Figure Skating Club of Dallas.
Glenn won her third consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championships title in record-breaking fashion earlier this month, and is one of the favorites to make the Olympic podium. The Olympic figure skating competition begins with the team event on Friday, February 6.
It could be the last time to Chock and Bates perform, as they're expected to retire after this season. Facebook/ISU
Tickets to Stars on Ice (starting at $49) are on sale now through Ticketmaster. Group seating discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
According to the tour website, meet-and-greet tickets are already sold out for the Allen show, but customers can sign up for the email list to receive updates.