Steak contest tops 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Start the week with a supermarket opening, then linger for with a pizza and wine pairing in historic downtown McKinney. Pencil in a steak tasting event featuring more than 25 Dallas steakhouses. Wind down with bubbly, brunch, and a painting session by Sunday.
Tuesday, May 13
Grand opening of H-E-B in Melissa
Supermarket chain opens latest location in Melissa at 1230 Central Expy. at 6 am with the usual fanfare that accompanies an opening of H-E-B. Enjoy samples, demos, and H‑E‑Buddy appearances, plus free ice cream from the H‑E‑B Creamy Creations truck (10 am-5 pm).
Premium Wine and Cadillac Pizza Pairing Experience at Lone Star Winery
It’s pizza night in downtown McKinney. Local pizzeria Cadillac Pizza Pub will partner with Lone Star winery for a pizza pairing. Enjoy five sample size slices of five different Cadillac pizzas paired with five wines from Lone Star Winery’s exclusive premium selection. The deal is $44 plus tax and a small fee, and will run from 7–8:30 pm.
Thursday, May 15
Anniversary Party at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Mesquite
Celebrate the anniversary of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Mesquite which has been smoking for 30 years. The first 30 guests receive a signed Dickey’s cookbook, and everyone gets 30 percent off their order plus 30-cent wings. The North Mesquite High School Cheerleaders will be there along with the Dallas Mavericks' MavsMan, Champ, and the ManiAACs, 99.5 The Wolf, plus raffles for a smoker, Red Bull fridge, and barbecue for a year. Participating Dickey’s across DFW will also give 30 percent off with promo code 30YEARS. 10 am-3 pm.
Rare Steak Championship
More than 25 Dallas area steakhouses will fire up their grills to compete for steak supremacy. Set to take place at Levy Plaza, the tasting event includes unlimited steak sampling, paired signature cocktails, and a chance to vote for your favorite entry. The lineup includes Al Biernat’s, Nuri Steakhouse, Soy Cowboy, Stillwell’s, and STK to name a few. Tickets start at $125 for 7 pm entry and the event will run until 10 pm.
"The Future of Brunello" Wine Dinner at MoMo Italian Kitchen Lake Highlands
Hear from an under-40 up-and-coming Montalcino wine producer, Tommaos Cortonesi, at this four-course wine pairing dinner at MoMo Italian Kitchen. Dinner is $115 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.
Fords Gin’s Negroni Sessions at Midnight Rambler
Fords Gin will host a musical night of mixology at Midnight Rambler at The Joule to celebrate the launch of their nine-track vinyl LP called Negroni Sessions. They'll pour a variety of specialty Fords Gin cocktails, and there’ll even be a Negroni fountain. The event will run from 8 pm–1 am.
Sunday, May 18
Bubbles & Brushes at Texican Court
Level up Sunday brunch with this guided sip-and-paint sesh at Texican Court in Las Colinas. The $60 ticket, plus tax and a fee, includes a glass of bubbly upon arrival along with brunch-inspired hors d’oeuvres. All painting supplies also included. Check in by 11 am and end with cocktail hour at 1:30 pm while admiring your masterpiece.