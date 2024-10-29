Frenchy French News
2 Dallas restaurants debut at train-themed development off Katy Trail
A Dallas restaurant group has just opened two restaurants at once: The group is Travis Street Hospitality, and they've opened two new concepts at The Terminal at Katy Trail, a train-themed luxury development with residential, retail, and dining that recently opened at Buena Vista Street and Fitzhugh.
Both of the restaurants are Asian-inspired: one a formal restaurant, the other a more casual cafe.
Le PasSage, at 4205 Buena Vista St. #130
Le PasSage transports guests to the romantic golden age of travel, inspired by the iconic Orient Express. The space is conceived as a series of jewel-box rooms, adorned in rich burled wood, jewel-tone fabrics, and luxurious furnishings.
The menu incorporates flavors of Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and China is crafted by executive chef Hou Lam “Dicky” Fung, a Hong Kong native who brings his expertise from Mr. Chow, the famed Chinese restaurant in New York. Menu highlights include:
- shaking beef (made with grass-fed filet mignon)
- green prawns with cashew
- gochujang roasted chicken
- Dover sole with lemongrass butter
- Peking duck served with pancakes
- ginger scallion whole lobster for two
Dessert is by pastry chef Dyan Ng, who previously worked for Davaillon at Alain Ducasse’s Mix in Las Vegas as well as at Restaurant Guy Savoy in Las Vegas and includes a delicate yogurt ice cream with mushroom caramel and almond cookie.
Cocktails will be Asian-inspired as well, executed by George Kaiho and Travis Street Hospitality executive mixologist Mario Martinez. Wine director Daniel Bowman, a level two sommelier celebrated for his work at Georgie, has built a diverse selection of 350 wine labels and more than 50 sakes.
A wall of tea sandwiches at Rose Cafe at Le PasSagePhoto by Beckley
Rose Café at Le PasSage, at 4205 Buena Vista St. #160
A more relaxed all-day dining spot merging French and Asian cuisines — a casual, family-friendly spot that caters to both quick bites and leisurely meals. Inspired by a lush garden, it features both indoor warmth and patio greenery, making it an ideal gathering space along the Katy Trail.
The menu is by chef Sotear Tep, who has worked at The University of Texas at Austin and Camp Waldemar, and features pork shoulder bao bun, spicy beef salad, lemongrass shrimp summer rolls, coconut noodle bowl, ham & cheese croissant, and a variety of tea sandwiches.
The credits
Travis Street Hospitality includes founders Stephan Courseau and Daniele Garcia, plus managing partners Bruno Davaillon (Mansion on Turtle Creek, Bullion) and Edward Goemans; the company portfolio includes Le Bilboquet, Knox Bistro, Georgie, and The Georgie Butcher Shop. There's also another French restaurant, Frenchie, set to open in 2025 at Preston Center Plaza.
“Over the past 12 years we’ve anchored our restaurants on Travis Street within a neighborhood, Knox District, that is community driven. Le PasSage and Rose Café underscore that commitment,” says Courseau in a statement. “We are excited to introduce these two unique concepts that not only represent our growth as a restaurant collective but also our passion for French technique-driven cuisine touched by the incredible flavors of Southeast Asia.”