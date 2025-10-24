Sweet News
Over-the-top bakery-candy shop puts Dallas' Bishop Arts in the pink
Dallas' Bishop Arts neighborhood is about to get a dazzling shot of hot pink, via Pinkitzel, a fabulously over-the-top candy shop, coming soon to 417 N. Bishop Ave., in the former Dirt Flowers shop, which relocated in September.
Pinkitzel is a mom-and-pop shop from owners Jonathan and Christa Kantz, who founded the concept in 2010 with their first location in Oklahoma City. Their goal was to create a place for customers and their kids to enjoy sweet treats, including candy, cupcakes, truffles, cake balls, ice cream, and macarons.
The candy selection includes a bulk section with items such as M&Ms and candy necklaces sold by the pound ($20 per pound), plus salt water taffy, gourmet chocolates, and nostalgic old-time candy in boxes like Dots.
They also do cakes in flavors such as carrot cake, wedding almond, and cotton candy, plus cupcakes, $6 each.
But the sweets are only half the fun. Their shops boast a theatrical theme inspired by Marie Antoinette and Willy Wonka, punctuated with plentiful splashes of hot pink — a whimsical and photo-worthy backdrop for the teas and private parties that are a big part of their business.
After winning over their hometown, expanding to Texas was a natural because they have local connections: Christa is a native of Texas, and their daughter is a Dallas resident. In September, they opened their first DFW location in downtown McKinney, where they've become a big hit for patrons of the Square.
A pink vignette at the new Pinkitzel store in Bishop ArtsPinkitzel
"It's been terrific — we've received such a warm reception from locals and tourists alike," Jonathan says.
With the similarity between Bishop Arts and McKinney — both highly walkable neighborhoods with lots of small independently-owned shops — it seemed like a perfect fit.
The new Bishop Arts store is a ringer for their location in McKinney — a pink paradise with pink metal chairs, pink cherubs hanging on the wall, hot-pink picture frames, pink flowered curtains, cupcakes perched on pink pedestals, light fixtures adorned with pink roses, a magenta tufted velvet couch, and a pink Oriental-style rug on the floor. At Bishop Arts, Marie Antoinette is the centerpiece of a fabulous mural behind the cupcake counter.
They're hoping to be open in early- to mid-November.
"It's a little crazy to be opening two stores in one year, but we're so excited about bringing a place for children of all ages to Bishop Arts,” Jonathan says.