In this roundup of dining news around Dallas, there are two unfortunate closures, two heroic reopenings, and one relocation. And then it's a parade of new menus for fall. New dishes, new cocktails, and new treats, nearly all of them of a pumpkin nature.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Society Bakery and Tea Room, the bakery-dining-tea-room at 1926 Skillman St. has closed. The shop opened at the Skillman Live Oak Center in 2024 as a new-and-improved version of Society Bakery, which had been open on Greenville Avenue for more than a decade. Owner Roshi Muns partnered with tea sommelier Emily Cassady to expand the concept from bakery to bakery-tea-room with a lunch menu of soups, salads, and sandwiches, plus an afternoon tea with three-courses, priced at $70. Neither partner was available for comment, but a spokesperson confirmed they closed in early October.
Elaine's Kitchen, a Jamaican restaurant at 2717 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is closing on October 18, according to WFAA. The restaurant was originally founded in 1987 and has been at its current location since 2008. Namesake founder Eaine Patricia Campbell died in April 2023, and the restaurant has since been managed by family members.
Meridian at The Village Dallas will reopen on Friday, October 17, ushering in a new chapter as a refined neighborhood eatery led by executive chef Eduardo Osorio, with a warmer, more approachable identity centered on hearth cooking, seasonal ingredients, and shareable plates. Signature dishes include Wagyu tallow seared oysters, burger, lamb Bolognese, white sturgeon with chanterelles & creamed leeks, dryand -aged steaks from the hearth including a 21-day dry-aged ribeye with smoked tomato bordelaise. Meridian is also hosting a family-style Sunday Supper ($99), which serves 3–4 people and features whole fried chicken with cornbread, broccolini, pimento grits, and dessert.
Cavalli Pizza one of the original Neapolitan-style pizzerias in Dallas, has reopened its location in McKinney. The original location opened in Irving in 2007, followed by a second location in McKinney in 2010. The original family sold the concept, Irving closed, and then the McKinney location temporarily closed, as well. New owners intervened to save the day, hiring the existing chef, and reopening the restaurant in early October.
Ruthie’s Fueled by Good, known for its grilled cheese food trucks and South Dallas brick-and-mortar Ruthie’s Cafe, has new menu items: chicken salad sandwich featuring shredded chicken, green apples, white cheddar, and mixed greens; and an autumn salad: with mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, candied pecans, dried cranberries, queso fresco, and apple slices. Plus a whole slew of new beverages including frozen lemonade in zesty apple or cherry flavors, pumpkin spice latte, and matcha horchata. They've also added a new South Dallas vendor to their offerings: Lady Yvette’s Teacakes.
Brick & Bones, known for its Mexican-inspired fried chicken, is leaving its current location in Deep Ellum at 2713 Elm St to a new location at 2651 Commerce St., #100 in late fall. According to owner/operator Cliff Edgar and GM Nick Peterson, the new space has a recessed covered patio; will be across from a five-story parking garage; will include TVs for game-day watching; and will be able to better service the dinner crowd. They also have a location in Rowlett which they opened in 2024.
Lazy Dog Restaurants, a casual dining restaurant with locations in Addison, Allen, Arlington, Euless/Glade Spring, Garland, and Plano, rolled out a new fall menu nationwide on October 8 with 15 new dishes and drinks inspired by the season: French onion pastry puffs, steak & veggie kebabs, tikka masala meatballs, pretzel-crusted pork schnitzel, sea bass, campfire cookies, new cocktails such as a peanut butter cold brew martini, and zero-proof mocktails such as the strawberry jalapeño mockarita and pomegranate sour fauxtini.
Sunny Street Cafe the Ohio-based breakfast-centric chain has several pumpkin-forward fall menu options: Pumpkin Spice Donut Holes with crème anglaise, Pumpkin Pancakes with cinnamon butter and tres leches drizzle, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and a jumbo Pumpkin Brown Sugar Muffin.
Potbelly, the sandwich shop chain, has added wraps, using a warm lavash flatbread which can be chosen as the bread on any existing Potbelly sandwich, along with two new creations: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and buttermilk ranch; and Southwest Avo Chicken Wrap with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, tortilla crisps, and chipotle lime sauce.
Kate Weiser Chocolate has a new fall collection that celebrates the cozy, nostalgic flavors of the season: 10-Piece Autumn Caramels with Maple Pecan, Walnut Sage, Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Caramallow, White Chocolate Pumpkin Caramallow, and Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Caramallow; Thanksgiving Dinner Collection, six bonbons capturing a holiday feast — Sweet Potato Casserole, Mashed Potato, Corn Casserole, Cranberry Sauce, Pecan Pie, Walnut Sage Caramel; 4-Piece Pie Collection ($16): Miniature desserts featuring Apple Pie, Chocolate Silk Pie, Pumpkin Pie, and Pecan Pie flavors; and Pumpkin Pie Candy Bar ($12): A dark chocolate shell filled with white chocolate pumpkin pie ganache, gingersnap-pecan streusel, and cinnamon marshmallow.
The Salty doughnut shop chain is collaborating with Poppi soda on a limited-run menu available from October 20–26, featuring one donut and two drinks that reimagine a soda fountain classic: the Root Beer Float Donut is made with a 24-hour brioche base glazed in Root Beer poppi, filled with mascarpone whipped cream, and drizzled with Root Beer poppi caramel. A Dirty Root Beer Float has Root Beer poppi topped with The Salty housemade vanilla bean cold foam; and Cherry Espresso Tonic is made with Root Beer poppi paired with cherry vanilla syrup & black cat espresso over ice. Both drinks are served in a custom 16oz poppi x The Salty cup.
Clean Juice, the organic juice bar franchise, is positioning apples as the season's new star ingredient with the launch of three limited-time, apple-forward beverages: Caramel Apple One Smoothie blending apple, banana, almond milk, Greek yogurt, chia seeds, maple, vanilla and dates; Apple Ginger Fire One Juice Shot combining apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon and cayenne; and Apple Cider One Fresh-Pressed Juice featuring apple, lemon and pumpkin spice.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, from Houston-based Berg Hospitality Group, has two limited-edition cocktails that give pumpkin a refined, elevated twist: The Harvest Margarita with Patrón Reposado, Cointreau, pumpkin purée and lime; and The Golden Fall Sour, with Jameson Irish Whiskey, pumpkin purée, lemon, egg white, and a dusting of pumpkin spice. Both cocktails will be available through Sunday, November 30 for $18.
Starbucks will debut its holiday menu on November 6. This year’s lineup includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. Later in the season, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will return.
Black Sheep Coffee, the UK coffee brand with three locations in Dallas and one in Miami, has launched a limited-edition Hocus Pocus Iced Ube Matcha, a colorful drink with purple, green, and white ombre, blending ube and matcha with the brand’s Focus Shot featuring Lion’s Mane for clarity and all-day energy. Black Sheep also offers three functional health shots: Prebiotic Blend — Seven prebiotic fibers to support a balanced, happy gut, Collagen Blend — A blend of mushrooms and marine collagen to elevate your glow, Lion's Mane — Powered by Lion’s Mane for clarity and all-day focus.
Nothing Bundt Cakes has a new limited-edition Triple Treat cake featuring Oreo Cookies & Cream flavor baked with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce, and topped with Oreo Cookie pieces and chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, available from October 20-November 9 in Bundtlet size, while supplies last.
Climax Foods, a California company famous for its award-winning blue cheese, has rebranded to Bettani Farms and appointed former CFO of Califia Farms Sandeep Patel to serve as CEO and chairman. In 2024, Climax entered its cheese into a competition for the embarrassingly lame Good Food Awards and reportedly won the top award for cheese. But after the dairy crowd complained, Climax's plant-based blue cheese was mysteriously ousted. Climax Foods went on hiatus in early 2025. Unfortunately, Bettani has no plans to make blue cheese, and is instead focusing on "stretchy" cheeses like mozzarella.
American Airlines introduced a vegan egg scramble on its brunch menu on select cross-country flights beginning October 5. The animal-friendly menu addition is made with plant-powered Just Egg, hash browns, vegan cheese, spinach, corn, and red pepper. The addition of Just Egg is American Airlines’ latest vegan menu upgrade within the past year. Last fall, the airline added oat milk creamer to its in-flight beverage menu after hearing from PETA and more than 144,000 PETA supporters.