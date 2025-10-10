Canada News
Canadian pub Tavern Collective makes U.S. debut in Las Colinas
A new pub from Canada is coming to the Dallas area: The Tavern Collective, a modern public house known for its mix of nostalgic ambience, inventive cuisine, and immersive design, will open its first U.S. location within the Sandman Signature Las Colinas Hotel & Suites at 1311 Meridian Dr. in Las Colinas.
According to a release, it'll open on October 22.
Founded in Canada, The Tavern Collective began as a reimagination of the classic public house — with steampunk-inspired décor, retro playlists, inventive cocktails, shareable bites, arcade games, and a mascot: JD the French bulldog.
It's from Northland Properties, a Vancouver-based group run by Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, who has previously brought the glossy Moxie's Grill & Bar sports-bar chain to DFW and is also bringing a small beer-centric chain called Craft Restaurant & Beer Market to Dallas' Preston Center.
Tavern Collective has locations in Calgary and Winnipeg, as well as one location in the U.K., Tavern on the Quays in Sheffield.
Beloved in its home country for its mix of cozy charm and culinary creativity, The Tavern Collective's menu features elevated pub classics alongside globally influenced signature mains, such as Cashew Butter Chicken and Jambalaya, as well as Detroit-style pizzas, loaded burgers, shareable appetizers, cocktails, and a big selection of beers.
The 6,635 square-foot space in Las Colinas will feature a dog-friendly patio and dog-friendly treats courtesy of local bakery partner, Homegrown Hounds.
Happy Hour specials will be offered seven days a week — not just weekdays! — from 2–5 pm and again from 9 pm to close. They'll also serve a weekend brunch Saturday-Sunday from 10 am-2 pm.
“Dallas is a city that understands the value of gathering, where a solid meal, a standout drink and good company can feel like more than just dinner out,” said Chris Chang, vice president of operations. “Tavern on Meridian is designed to be a place where locals and visitors alike can share meals, moments and memories worth repeating.”