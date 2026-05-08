Where to drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 foodie happy hours for May 2026
The May edition of Where to Drink, CultureMap's monthly column on bars you can drink at, embraces a perennially popular theme — namely, happy hours. But these five recommendations are not just "where to find a cheap beer." In this roundup, the theme is more food-focused, featuring happy hours that not only serve discount drinks but also snacks that are noteworthy in one way or another. They're also geographically diverse, with selections that stretch far across the Dallas area.
Here are five new foodie happy hours for May:
AM/FM
Diner and lounge near Dallas' Design District with backyard and live music stage has a worthy happy hour on weekdays from 3-6:30 pm, with appealing food and fancy drinks. Food offerings include a trio of dips with jalapeño edamame, pickle dip, and white bean dip, served with veggies and hippy crackers for $6; fried green tomatoes with green goddess dressing for $5.50; a $9 meatloaf sandwich; and an $8 black bean veggie burger. Drinks are $7, including wine by the glass and a rose nectar martini for $7.
Common Table
Small local neighborhood restaurant and bar chain with locations in McKinney and Frisco is already affordable, with little on its menu over $20. But the McKinney location, at the District 121 development, has an extra-special deal served Monday-Friday from 11 am-10 pm called "the Triple 7s" in which everything — food, cocktails, and wine — is $7. That includes popcorn chicken, Bavarian pretzel bites, garlic knot chicken parm sliders, Wagyu meatballs, Hatch chile queso, blood orange margarita, B.R. Cohn pinot noir, and more.
Hermano’s Restaurant
Mexican restaurant in Allen opened as Hermano's in 2024, in the space that was previously Mexi-Go, when the owner of Mexi-Go decided to retire. But the staff stayed on and the food and drink have remained essentially the same, with most dishes such as their pescado Veracruz grilled fish topped with Veracruz tomato salsa coming in at $15 or less. They host an expansive happy hour: Monday-Thursday all day, with $7 margaritas, including frozen, on the rocks, and swirl. Beer, whether bottled or on tap, is $4.
Radici Farmers Branch
Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch from celebrity chef Tiffany Derry is doing a foodie-centric "Pasta Hour," Tuesday-Friday from 5-6 pm. This early-evening special resembles a senior citizen meal, featuring a specific menu that typically offers choice from four pastas such as lasagna blanca or the Bolognese. You get an appetizer, pasta, and dessert for $30. This helps soften their drink prices which range from $18 to $20 for cocktails such as an $18 spritz with limoncello and soda.
Yuzu Japanese Restaurant & Bar
Sophisticated mom-and-pop sushi spot in Rockwall just refreshed their Happy Hour menu with great food and drink: $5 edamame, $8 tempura shishito peppers, Wagyu wonton taco for $8, nigiri for $3, and $8 dumplings. Handrolls including spicy tuna and shrimp tempura are $6. Alluring cocktails like a lychee elderflower martini and an Aperol Yuzu spritz are $12. Wine and sake are $10, and Japanese beer is $5. What better time of the year to check out The Harbor complex on the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard, and the happy hour runs daily — including weekends! — from 5 pm-6:30 pm.