New true crime TV show leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Crime TV show covers cheerleader rapes in small Dallas-Fort Worth town. Cheerleaders in the small town of River Oaks who were targeted by a rapist and murderer are featured in a new crime series on Investigation Discovery TV. Called Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, the series comprises six episodes focusing on crimes that have all taken place around high school football. The series debuts on January 4 and will air on ID on Tuesdays at 9 pm. (There was Cheer-ier cheerleading news later in the week, too.)

2. Blake & Gwen's wedding takes the cake in our 10 hottest Dallas society stories of 2021. This year's most-read society stories included recaps of fancy galas and the sad deaths of two Dallas media personalities. But it was a story about a big wedding of "American royalty" that readers clicked on the most.

3. Master list of Dallas restaurants hosting 2022 New Year's Day brunch. New Year's felt a little easier to handle in 2021. With New Year's Eve falling on a Friday and New Year's Day falling on a Saturday, there's plenty of cushion to celebrate, recover, and you even get an extra weekend day (Sunday) to recover from your recovery. With both Saturday and Sunday open, you can anticipate the brunchiest weekend of all at these restaurants. What better way to start 2022.

4. 5 annoying buzzwords that Dallas definitely needs to let go of in 2021. There are five phrases that have become hot buzzwords in the past year or so, and they absolutely must be wiped out, this writer says. These are words and phrases that have snuck into the vernacular, and they should all be repelled by anyone who loves the English language.

5. The 10 worst movies of 2021 aren't worth seeing in any setting. 2021 will likely go down as the year when movie-watching changed forever, but the one thing that didn't change is the fact that there are still plenty of bad movies to go around. None of these films were worth giving more than one viewing, our critic said — including, unfortunately, a buzzy movie filmed around Fort Worth. (Our list of the 10 best movies of the year is here.)