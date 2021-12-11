Crystal Charity Ball gowns sparkle in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Want a list of best things to do this weekend? Find that here. Looking for spectacular Christmas lights around town? That list is here.

1. Regal gowns take the crown on Dallas' best dressed at Crystal Charity Ball 2021. The best-dressed dames in Dallas turned heads in their brilliant and breathtaking gowns at the 2021 Crystal Charity Ball on Saturday, December 4. Themed "Peace, Love, London," the fabulous fete brought out Dallas fashion queens and groovy beauties ready to walk the red carpet and rock the dance floor. (Read more about the entire evening in this recap.)

2. Bombshells military breastaurant chain drops new location in Arlington. A Houston restaurant chain is dropping Bombshells on Dallas-Fort Worth: The military-themed Bombshells Restaurant & Bar has opened a location in Arlington, at 701 N. Watson Rd. (off State Highway 360), in a space previously home to Red Neck Heaven, and there's two more in the works.

3. 2 Dallas-Fort Worth highways crash onto list of deadliest roads in the U.S. Several of the most clogged roads in the U.S. crisscross Texas. Now, two major highways in Dallas-Fort Worth qualify for another dubious distinction: They’re among the 10 deadliest roads in the country. In a new study from Austin-based insurance marketplace The Zebra, Interstate 20 ranks as the country's second most deadly road on a per-mile basis. I-35 appears at No. 5.

4. Iconic hipster Dallas pizzeria Sfuzzi gets revived in Capitol Pub space. An Italian restaurant concept that's iconic to Dallas is getting a revival: Sfuzzi, which was one of Dallas' first modern Italian restaurants when it opened back in the late '80s, is opening on Henderson Avenue. It'll open at 2401 Henderson Ave., which is the former Capitol Pub space, in early 2022.

5. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 restaurants to take out-of-town guests. As part of our annual tradition, for our December edition of Where to Eat, we offer suggestions on the best restaurants to take your holiday visitors and show them what Dallas has to offer. (And if you just want to get takeout, click here for our list of restaurants offering Christmas to-go.) Here are 10 restaurants to take your out-of-town guests.