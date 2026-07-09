Weekend Event Planner
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
With the World Cup now down to its final eight teams, excitement in Dallas-Fort Worth has slowed, although you can still enjoy the FIFA Fan Festival on game days (including July 14 when Dallas Stadium hosts one of the semifinal matches). Other choices this weekend include eight theater productions (including a national Broadway tour), a well-known comedian, a symphony concert, a concert by a famous rapper, the antics of Dude Perfect, and the start of a classical music festival.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, July 9
Broadway at the Center presents Monty Python's Spamalot
Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy that is lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It has everything that makes a great knight at the theater, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and, of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features songs like “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail,” and more. The production will have five performances through Sunday at Winspear Opera House.
Friday, July 10
Mic Drop Comedy presents Chris Kattan
Chris Kattan is best known as one of the longest serving cast members on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, creating characters like Mango, Mr. Peepers, and one of the Butabi Brothers opposite Will Ferrell that was adapted into the 1998 cult classic A Night at the Roxbury. Kattan went on to star in Corky Romano and Undercover Brother, as well as a series regular in the ABC hit series The Middle. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Mic Drop Comedy in Plano.
Plano Symphony Orchestra presents "American Treasures"
Conducted by Plano Symphony Orchestra Assistant Conductor Simon Gollo, "American Treasures" will feature the talent of the 2026 Collin County Young Artist Competition winners. The program will feature selections from William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American Symphony.” The concert takes place at the Plano ISD Robinson Fine Arts Center.
Tasha Studios presents What She's Having
What She's Having highlights the lives of three women navigating love, loyalty, heartbreak, and personal growth while confronting the messy truths that often exist behind closed doors. The play tackles themes such as marriage and commitment, modern dating frustrations, friendship and betrayal, motherhood emotional vulnerability, personal accountability, and the complexities of love and intimacy. The production will have five performances through Sunday at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.
Theatre Arlington presents for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
The groundbreaking choreopoem, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is a spellbinding collection of vivid prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women. The production runs through July 19 at Theatre Arlington.
Dallas Children's Theater presents Matilda Jr.
The children are rising up, and audiences can join in the revolt in this Broadway Junior adaptation of the Tony Award-winning hit, Matilda. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. The production will have three performances through Sunday at Dallas Children's Theater.
Art Centre Theatre presents The Outsiders
The Outsiders is an entirely practical stage adaptation that deals with real people, seen through the eyes of young Ponyboy, a Greaser on the wrong side of life, caught up in territorial battles between the have-it-made rich kids — the Socs — and his tough, underprivileged "greaser" family and friends. The production runs through July 26 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.
Company of Rowlett Performers presents Deliver Us from Mama
Deliver Us from Mama is a rip-roaring, hilarious, high-octane race to beat the stork when Walker Sprunt’s wife, Hayley, goes into labor with their first child. The problem? She’s in Alabama, and he is in L.A., trying his best to get through a surprise visit from his meddling mother and his bossy big sister. With an air traffic controllers’ strike prevents him from flying, Mama proclaims “Family Road Trip!” but Walker knows disaster can’t be far behind. The production runs through July 18 at Plaza Theater in Garland.
Misfit Circus presents Good Grief
Good Grief is a one-woman contemporary clown show created and performed by DFW Clown Mother Tepani (Stephanie Bell). Through physical comedy, audience interaction, and heartfelt storytelling, Good Grief explores what happens when people give pieces of themselves away to the people they love. Blending humor with vulnerability, Good Grief invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and reconnect with the parts of themselves that have been shaped by love and grief. The performance takes place at Bath House Cultural Center.
T.I. in concert
Rapper T.I. comes to Dallas as part of his “The King Succession Tour." A celebration of both legacy and lineage, the tour features direct support from T.I.’s sons Domani and King, marking a rare multi-generational moment on stage and inspiring the tour’s title. T.I. has released 11 albums in his career, most recently The L.I.B.R.A. in 2020. The concert takes place at South Side Ballroom.
Uptown Players presents Urinetown: The Musical
The winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, corporate mismanagement, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theater itself. The production runs through July 19 at Kalita Humphreys Theater.
Saturday, July 11
Dude Perfect presents Squad Games Tour
Dude Perfect's Squad Games Tour will be an action-packed night of competition, trick shots, and family fun, complete with new larger-than-life challenges and surprise guests along the way. By transforming the arena floor into a battle zone surrounded by fans on all sides, the Squad Games Tour captures the energy of a live sporting event as the Dudes face off against some of their favorite athletes, creators, and Dude Perfect staff. The event takes place at American Airlines Center.
Sunday, July 12
Basically Beethoven Festival
The Basically Beethoven Festival is a series of three concerts featuring both professional and student musicians. The first event on Sunday will feature Diploma Students in the Music Division of the Meadows School of the Arts at SMU, performing Gian Carlo Menotti's The Telephone, followed by featured artist Sara Daneshpour, piano, performing Liszt's Transcendental Études, S.139. The concert takes place at Moody Performance Hall.