Plano's new mixed-use Assembly Park adds 3 new food concepts
A new mixed-use development in east Plano has signed on three new restaurants serving beer, tacos, and coffee. The development is Assembly Park, a project from real estate investment/ development company Triten Real Estate Partners going into the former Plano Market Square Mall at 1717 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., due to open in spring 2025.
Triten has partnered with Blender Brands, a Dallas hospitality group, to open three new concepts:
Assembly Icehouse will introduce a casual, family-friendly dining experience reminiscent of a sports bar. At 4,850 square feet, the icehouse will include a large, full-service bar, more than 20 TVs, and an oversized and covered outdoor patio with dining and lounge seating that offers direct views to the development’s central park, where kids can roam and play freely. Two 15-foot LED screens will also be on display both inside the main dining area and positioned in view from the park on the outdoor patio.
Tacoro will operate as a quick service, pick-up and go Mexican restaurant and taqueria. At 2,000-square-feet, the space will feature an elevated, full-service bar serving blended margaritas and a vast collection of tequila and mezcal. Light seating options will also be included within the space for those wishing to dine in.
Cliff Coffee finds its inspiration from the striking landscapes experienced when exploring America’s southwest region. Locally sourced baked goods and coffee will be available for purchase. With warm tones and textures and soft seating options integrated throughout, this 2,000 square foot coffee shop is intentionally designed to encourage students, workers and guests to relax and stay a while.
Blender Brands consists of business owners Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson, whose previous concepts have included Pharmacy Soda Shop and Select Start. JR Muñoz, owner of Deep Ellum’s neighborhood restaurant Will Call, is also involved.
In a statement, Cox calls Assembly Park a "game changer."
“As members of the local community, we recognized the shortage of nearby opportunities where kids can run free, parents can relax, and groups of friends can gather,” he says.
Muñoz will oversee the development of the culinary concepts for each new restaurant and organize ongoing events.
Plano Market Square Mall is a 300,000-square-foot shopping mall that was built in the 1980s. Triten acquired it in 2021 with the goal to create a walkable mixed-use neighborhood featuring dining and retail, creative office, and urban-style living options with a connection to the outdoors, centered around a freshly planted park and event space. It includes the Annabel at Assembly Park, an apartment community with 304 units that opened in summer 2024.
Triten Real Estate Partners founder Scott Arnoldy says they're "thrilled to partner with a local hospitality group to bring three unique food and beverage concepts to Assembly Park and the east Plano market."
“Jacob and Danny’s vision for these new concepts perfectly align with the original goals we set when developing this property – to create a work, live, play destination, positioned to appeal to a diverse range of community members,” Arnoldy says.
Triten is also redeveloping Work/Shop, the 200,000-square-foot mixed-use site on Belt Line Road in North Dallas.