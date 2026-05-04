Dropping anchor
Dock Local to take over Rex's Seafood space at Dallas Farmers Market
A seafood swap is happening at the Dallas Farmers Market: Dock Local will drop anchor in the popular food hall this summer, taking over the longtime Rex's Seafood & Market space at 920 S. Harwood St. #150, according to Dock Local spokesperson.
The opening will mark Dock Local's fourth location in Dallas-Fort Worth and fifth overall, including one in Nashville. Rex's also has a Dallas location at 6713 W. Northwest Hwy.
Founded by chef Brett Curtis, Dock Local started as a food truck in 2016 and has grown into a small regional chain focused on East Coast market-inspired seafood dishes. Their three other DFW food hall stands are at The Exchange Hall in Dallas, Harvest Hall in Grapevine, and Legacy Hall in Plano.
“Dock Local has always been about bringing the flavors and spirit of the coast to places that don’t typically have access to that experience,” says Curtis in a release. “The Farmers Market is such an iconic gathering place for Dallas, and stepping into this space allows us to connect with a diverse, food-loving community in a really meaningful way.”
Lobsta Grilled Cheese at Dock Local.Photo courtesy of Dock Local
The menu at the Dallas Farmers Market location will repeat that of other Dock Local outposts, with a focus on the signature Maine lobster rolls, a hot Lobsta Grilled Cheese, and "seafood tacos widely regarded as among the best in Dallas," the release touts.
The restaurant emphasizes scratch-made, in-house preparations and premium seafood that is sourced and often flash-frozen to maintain freshness.
“We're looking forward to growing our brand in a thriving, fresh open air space that brings community and visitors alike to shop, dine, and make new friends." Curtis says.
Rex's owner Beau Bellomy told The Dallas Business Journal service at Rex's would end May 17. Dock Local is expected to open in summer 2026.
Hours will be 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-12 am Friday & Saturday.