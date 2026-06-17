Hot 'n spicy
Michelin-recommended Hattie B’s Hot Chicken brings Nashville heat to Plano
A Nashville hot chicken favorite with Michelin cred has found a new roost in Plano: Hattie B's Hot Chicken, the fast-casual chain known for its spicy fried chicken, has opened at 2104 Preston Rd., in Preston Towne Crossing.
The restaurant officially debuted Wednesday, June 17. It's the second Dallas-area location for the chain following the opening of its Oak Lawn spot in October 2024 — a relocation of the original Dallas location which opened in Deep Ellum in 2022.
Announced in August 2025, the Plano restaurant occupies the former Boston Market building at Preston Towne Crossing. The 3,008-square-foot space includes a patio with seating for 50 guests, plus 56 seats indoors, says a release.
Hattie B's has taken over a former Boston Market building in Plano Towne Crossing.Photo courtesy of Hattie B's
The menu centers on fried chicken that can be ordered at a sassy range of spice levels: Mild, Medium, Hot, Damn Hot, and the chain's hottest option, Shut the Cluck Up! There are also two non-spicy options: Southern fried chicken and a Sweet & Smoky dry rub.
Menu highlights include:
- Dirty Bird Fries ($10.50) — Loaded fries topped with Hattie B's signature pimento mac & cheese, fried or grilled tender bites, and Nashville comeback sauce
- Classic Chicken Sandwich with one side ($11.50) — Fried or grilled chicken with coleslaw, Nashville comeback sauce, and pickles
- Jumbo Tenders Plate ($11.75) — Three fried or grilled chicken tenders served with one side, bread, and pickles
- Southern Salad ($13) — Fried or grilled chicken tender bites, mixed greens, sweet corn and black-eyed pea succotash, cheddar, bacon, and cornbread croutons
- Half Bird Plate ($15.50) — Breast, thigh, leg, and wing served with one side, bread, and pickles
- Desserts ($4) — Banana pudding, peach cobbler, or a waffle sundae (add $1)
- Drinks — Beer, cocktails ($8.50), and boozy frozen drinks ($9)
Hattie B's was founded in Nashville in 2012 by father-and-son duo Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr. and has since expanded across Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, and Nevada. The chain was named a Recommended Restaurant by Michelin in its debut guide to the American South in November 2025.
They currently have seven locations in Tennessee, plus locations in Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, and Texas.
"We are beyond fired up about opening in Plano," executive chef Brian Morris said in a statement. "Folks can expect everything they know and love about Hattie B's — our delicious fried chicken, Southern sides, grandma-approved desserts and cold beer and cocktails."
Hours at the Plano restaurant are 10:45 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday and 10:45 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.