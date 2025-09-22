Steakhouse News
Downtown Dallas hotel debuts new 11th floor JW Steakhouse
A downtown Dallas hotel has unveiled a new restaurant concept: JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, located at 800 N. Harwood St. across from the Dallas Museum of Art, has debuted JW Steakhouse, a reimagining of its signature restaurant located on the 11th floor.
This marks the third restaurant concept that has been at the hotel since it opened in 2023. The hotel debuted with a gourmet-style restaurant called Margaret's with dishes such as carbonara pasta with Iberico pork cheeks, English peas, and Texas mushrooms. The concept changed in 2024 when Margaret's became a ranch-to-table restaurant called Montage.
Now it goes full-bore with the steakhouse energy, with a menu that combines Texas-style dry-aged steaks "with refined accents and unexpected dishes influenced by Dallas’ Hispanic and East Asian communities."
It'll be open all day for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, along with an Overture Menu, a three-course option designed for pre-performance dining.
“Dallas knows steak,” says Executive Chef Miguel Antonio. “But we saw room to evolve the genre. Big cuts, yes — but brushed with garden herbs and butter, paired with artisanal salt flights, finished with garnishes harvested on-site."
Beefy menu items include a 32-ounce porterhouse, 16-ounce ribeye, and bone-in short rib seasoned with the kitchen’s signature spice blend. Each is seared at 1,200 degrees in a Montague broiler for a deep crust, then finished with fresh herbs cut from the hotel’s rooftop garden.
New dishes draw from the culinary team’s backgrounds and/or the area's cultural landscape including:
- Duck with cherry mole — adapted from the senior sous chef’s family recipe — Spanish-style farrow (surely they mean farro) and summer squash stew with panela cheese
- Miso-marinated sea bass over soba noodle salad, crispy tempura, and hand-cut shiso
- Barbecue-inspired mushroom “meatloaf” swaps traditional brisket for umami-rich fungi, plated with campfire bean purée, pickled okra and dehydrated carrot powder. YES to this.
Behind the scenes, the team turns trimmed fat into house-rendered tallow and dries carrot peels into seasoning powder—part of a broader effort to reduce waste. In 2024, the restaurant’s composting program kept more than 7,000 pounds out of the landfill.
The dining room seats 137 and retains its original brass-and-marble details. A glass-rack installation above the wraparound bar frames skyline views, offering a polished yet welcoming atmosphere.
Other dining options at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District include Vincent’s, an open-air rooftop bar; 800 North, a seasonal cocktail lounge; and JW Market, a café located on the 11th floor with grab-and-go offerings.