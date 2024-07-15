Delicious Dining News
Pizza and new cocktails fizz up this roundup of Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas features new openings, cocktails with tropical twists, a chef announcement, and more.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Pizza Leila, the downtown pizzeria from NL Group, the hospitality group from Tim McEneny, has opened an outlet at NorthPark Center, on the second level at #2382, in between Chick-Fil-A and Wich! (formerly known as Which Wich!).
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes,the Texas fast-casual burger chain, is opening a new location in Frisco, at 2215 W. University Dr. #100 on July 18. This will be the 14th location in the DFW area but it's their first drive-thru, which they claim in a release "prioritizes convenience and efficiency."
Raising Cane’s opened a location in Oak Cliff at 4400 S. Hampton Rd. on July 9. It's the second location in Oak Cliff (the other is at 701 W. Illinois Ave.), the 68th location in Dallas, and the 197th in Texas.
McDonald's has opened a location at 3201 E Cartwright Rd. in Mesquite.
MasterChef: Generations, the Fox TV cooking show with judges Gordon Ramsay, Lidia Bastianich, and Aaron Sanchez, features a Dallas contestant: Anna Johnson, a tax director. The series premiered its 14th season on May 29, and airs on Wednesdays at 7 pm.
Monarch, the Italian restaurant in downtown Dallas from Chicago chef Danny Grant, appointed William Salisbury as executive chef. Salisbury was previously at Carbone and Bullion, and was nominated as a Rising Star Chef in the 2024 Tastemaker Awards, which he won.
Dive Coastal Cuisine has new specials for July: coconut ceviche — a veggie twist with cucumber, cilantro, coconut milk, jalapeño, red onion, avocado, and corn; a summer salad with greens from DiveDWN, watermelon, Heirloom tomato, and fennel; and fish tacos with tomatillo citrus slaw.
Shipley Do-Nuts has new egg & cheese kolaches for the summer, in three varieties: egg & cheese for $2.99, egg, cheese, & sausage for 3.49, and egg, cheese, sausage, & jalapeño for $3.49. Available through September 30.
Dairy Queen has brought back the Salted Caramel Truffle DQ Blizzard for the July Blizzard of the Month, featuring vanilla soft serve, caramel truffles, and sea salt.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Italian ice chain has a new offerings in partnership with Nerds candy: a Nerds grape flavored ice, and Baby Nerds dessert topping. Also a Nerds grape-flavored Gelati Blender, a drink featuring Italian ice blended with custard and topped with Baby Nerds.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has new menu items for summer including onion rings, chili crunch pot stickers, and parmesan-crusted shrimp. There are two new cocktails: The Lucky Ducky, served in a cute bathtub vessel, which you can take home for $10, and Triple Patrón Guava Rita.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza has two new pizzas for summer: All-American Cheeseburger Pizza with beef, bacon, onions, cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, and dill pickles on Thousand Island dressing; and Apple of My Pie Dessert Pizza with apple pie filling, brown sugar & cinnamon, mozzarella cheese, and powdered sugar. Available through August at all locations including Lewisville, Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie.
Restaurant Beatrice in Oak Cliff has appointed Colin Younce as new chef de cuisine. Younce has worked at Homewood and Petra and the Beast, and specializes in cured and smoked meats, whole animal butchery, low-waste operations, and farm-to-table menus. Restaurant Beatrice is also expanding wine offerings to include more artisan wines at a wider range of price points and launching Boucherie Beatrice, a retail sausage program in August, selling Cajun/Creole smoked and cured meats.
Truluck’s is offering Spottswoode Estate’s classically styled Sauvignon Blanc at $58 a bottle, dine in only. Crafted with grapes from Spottswoode Estate, as well as those from other family-owned vineyards, this wine is fermented in a combination of French oak, small stainless-steel barrels, a clay amphora, and ceramic, and concrete cuves. This wine is available at the Dallas location at 2401 McKinney Ave.
Mi Dia From Scratch presents the Summer Peach Margarita as the Margarita of the Month for July, featuring Milagro Tequila and St. Germain, peach, hibiscus, and lemon, shaken and poured into a short glass, then topped with a hibiscus foam. At three locations: Plano, Grapevine, and Flower Mound.
Cantina Laredo is introducing a new limited-time-only menu of specialty cocktails through October 7. They're calling them limonada libations but limonada is lemonade, and these seem to be margaritas in three flavors: strawberry, passion fruit limonada, and coconut lemonade, priced at $13. Available at Cantina Laredo locations in Addison and Frisco.
El Chico has two new cocktails which offer a rum-based twist to their traditional margarita: Dreamsicle with Don Q Naranja Rum, Coco Reàl Cream of Coconut, pineapple juice, orange juice; and Tropical Parrot-dise with Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Coco Reàl Cream of Coconut, pineapple juice, and Myers’s Original Dark Rum. The cocktails are $7.50, available through October 7, at locations in Rockwall, Pantego, and Richland Hills.
Fogo de Chão recently launched Sonhadores Wine, a Cabernet Sauvignon wine in partnership with Cline Family Cellars based in Sonoma, to add to its Tribute Wine Collection. The new offering is available by the glass, bottle, or take-home option at all Fogo locations, including Uptown Dallas, Irving, Addison, and Plano.