Pizza News
Mixed-use development in Sachse signs on 4 buzzy restaurants
A mixed-use development in Sachse is busting a move with a gallery of new restaurants: The Station, an entertainment and residential development off the George Bush Turnpike at 2900 Pleasant Valley Rd., has signed on four buzzy culinary concepts that include pizza, burgers, and coffee.
According to a release, the center will welcome locations of Cane Rosso, Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, Chipotle, and Starbucks as well as the multi-million dollar expansion and redevelopment of Heritage Park, all to debut Fall 2024 and Spring of 2025.
The details:
Cane Rosso, celebrated for its authentic Neapolitan pizza, will open in Fall of 2024 in a 3,000-square-foot space that includes a 1,200-square-foot outdoor patio.
This is a signing that met the approval of Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff, who said in a statement, “Cane Rosso will be an incredible add, further elevating The Station as a renowned dining destination.”
Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, a California-based chain known for burgers, breakfast, sandwiches, sides, pies and dessert, is set to begin construction at The Station. They'll lease a 2,500-foot space, and The Station will be their third Texas location, with Arlington and Frisco currently open and operating. The planning, design and construction phases are expected to take approximately six months to complete, with an opening date slated for November 2024.
Chipotle and Starbucks. These two brands are so well known and renowned for their quality and fostering a sense of community, they do not require the stamp of approval of the mayor. Construction for each will begin in August 2024 and be complete by Spring of 2025.
Both brands are brought to The Station in partnership with Vaquero Ventures and will be located at the Northwest Corner of The Station Boulevard and Miles Road. Starbucks will occupy a 2,225 square foot space providing ample room for visitors to enjoy the coffeehouse, while Chipotle will lease 2,325 square feet for its customers to enjoy a meal with family and friends.
Starbucks, Chipotle, Cane Rosso and Nation’s Giant Hamburgers will complement restaurants already on site that include The Brass Tap, Manny’s Tex-Mex Restaurant, Pho Station and Cold Stone Creamery
Heritage Park
PMB Capital Investments has made significant progress of the Heritage Park expansion, a cornerstone of The Station’s ongoing development. Located off Hudson Drive, this multimillion-dollar project was initiated in summer 2023 and is scheduled for completion by fall 2024. The reimagined Heritage Park will feature green spaces for recreation and community activities with a state-of-the-art amphitheater, a custom-designed playground, a versatile pavilion with restroom facilities, a train-themed splash pad, a spacious event lawn and an inviting boardwalk.
Heritage Park is integrated within The Station’s landscape, and steps away from Adaline, The Station’s luxury apartment complex — the latest apartment community to make Sachse its home, with modern farmhouse architecture, resort-inspired amenities and spacious floorplans.